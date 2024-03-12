Endrina Bracho, Venezuelan Illegal immigrant charged w/ wrong way crash that killed Missouri 12 year old boy, Travis Wolfe in head on collision. Boy dies 3 months after head on collision which left him with critical head injuries.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela has been charged with manslaughter following a wrong-way accident in Missouri that killed a 12-year-old boy.

Endrina Bracho, 33, was allegedly speeding the wrong way in Hazelwood in December — doing 75 mph in a 40 mph zone — when her minivan collided with a Jeep carrying Travis Wolfe and his parents, Timothy and Stephanie, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

The 12-year-old was rushed to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he was placed on life support for three months before succumbing to his injuries last Wednesday.

Bracho’s two children who were in the vehicle with her were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, while Travis’ parents were treated at Mercy Hospital for multiple broken bones, Fox 2 reported.

Dusty Wildman, Travis’ brother-in-law, said. ‘He hit his head on the window and possibly the roof as well. So, he had damage in his brain stem and his brain as well.’

The Venezuelan national was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree endangering a child and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. She is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond with a hearing set for April 8.

‘The defendant is here illegally from Venezuela,’ court documents stated.

Hazelwood police Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch said that the driver’s status ‘did not play a part in our investigation.’

But ‘it was just difficult identifying all parties involved because we didn’t have documentation or identifications in the vehicle to try to figure out who the two juveniles and the suspect were,’ he said.

‘One thousand seven hundred feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize it,’ the official said.