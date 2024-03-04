: About author bio at bottom of article.

Emily Bradley missing Nashville woman who failed to show up for her day of work found dead two weeks later of blunt force trauma. Car remains unaccounted. No suspects.

The body of a missing 44-year-old Tennessee woman, last seen two weeks ago, was found in Whites Creek, over the weekend according to Nashville authorities.

Emily Bradley’s body was discovered near Buena Vista Pike on Saturday, March 2, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) stated. The Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

Bradley was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 18, in East Nashville by a male companion, according to investigators.

Car remains unaccounted, no suspects

A license plate recognition camera pinged Bradley’s vehicle in Hendersonville on Wednesday, Feb. 21. However, it remains unclear who was driving the car at the time.

Since going missing on Feb 18, investigators said Emily’s phone was turned off.

Emily went missing on the day she was suppose to start the first day of a new job.

As of Sunday, March 3, authorities are still searching for Bradley’s missing gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag 086PML.

Hundreds of people joined in the search to locate Bradley after her disappearance by hanging fliers and sharing information through the Facebook group ‘Emily Bradley Missing Discussion,’ since renamed.

Bradley’s father, Nick Bradley, previously said he was ‘hoping for the best but bracing for the worst,’ News 2 reported.

To date authorities have no suspect in what is now a homicide case.

The circumstance surrounding Emily’s death and disappearance remain under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about her or her missing car to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.