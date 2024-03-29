Shaunda Bizzell killed going for evening walk with husband Derek Bizzell after Chesterfield, Virginia man having a mental episode plows into couple, killing wife as the husband now grieves to abrupt loss of his wife.

A Virginia man deliberately plowed his car into a couple going for an evening walk, killing the wife, who had decided on that evening to join her husband for the time for his usual nightly walks.

Daniel N. Anderson, 22, was charged with murdering Shaunda Bizzell, 42, on Monday, whom she shared two children with her husband, Derek Bizzell, who survived the incident which occurred as the wife joined her husband for his nightly stroll in Chesterfield, WWBT reported.

The driver —who struggled with ongoing mental health issues — according to his dad — ‘intentionally steered’ his 2012 Hyundai toward the innocent couple, police said.

‘All I could hear was the thump…’

The husband, who was also hospitalized, said he and his wife were on the second loop of their block when just on 7pm, they spotted a car veering from the middle of the street straight at them.

‘I could see him veer. I screamed her name, and all I heard was the thump,’ the husband told WWBT.

The crash sent Shaunda flying in the air. She landed on top of a nearby car. Derek was thrown underneath that same car. So shocked was the man he was unable to talk when he called 911.

‘I couldn’t talk, but some people from the neighborhood came and took my phone and they were able to talk to 911,’ he told WWBT.

Officers were already rushing to the area when Anderson moments prior to running over the couple had called cops on himself, making threatening statements, including intending to ‘shoot a school, bomb a building, and assault police officers,’ according to an arrest affidavit.

‘I f I could trade places with my wife, I would,’

Shaunda who was rushed to hospital, succumbed to her injured and died. Her husband who was also hurt in the collision, has since been released from hospital.

‘I’m a little banged up, but if I could trade places with my wife, I would,’ the father of two said.

Anderson was unharmed and arrested at the scene, police said.

The mentally unhinged man was booked on a number of felony charges, including second-degree murder, malicious wounding, making threats of death or bodily injury and making threats to bomb or damage buildings. Anderson remained held without bond.

Anderson’s father told WTVR that his son has been struggling with a mental health disorder and had an episode just hours before the tragedy.

Anderson’s dad said he and his son had an argument before the younger man stormed out of their home. The father claimed he didn’t know his son took the car keys with him.

Bizzell said he has not been sleeping or eating, and feeling ‘just numbness’ since losing his beloved wife.

Stated Bizzel, ‘I do pray for his family because I’m pretty sure they are hurting the same way we are hurting right now.’

Anderson remains held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. It is unclear whether the afflicted man has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.