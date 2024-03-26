Dearria Radley Nashville teen accidentally shot dead by mom’s gun as parent was going through her purse where she had the pistol. DeAnn (Red) Radley then starts fundraiser asking for $15K for funeral costs.

Will you be donating? A Tennessee mom who accidentally discharged her pistol and killed her teenage daughter while ‘fishing’ for her keys in her purse has asked for donations for the girl’s funeral.

Dearria Radley, 13, was struck by a single gunshot at 9.58 p.m. on Saturday, despite the teen being rushed to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room, the girl was declared dead Nashville police stated.

‘Dearria’s mother told detectives that her un-holstered .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was in her purse with other items,’ cops said.

‘I didn’t know my gun was loaded’

DeAnn Radley, the teen’s mom, told authorities the weapon fired as she was searching for her keys inside her bag.

‘I didn’t know my gun was loaded in my purse and shot through my bag,’ Radley told WSMV. ‘Then I saw the blood and oh God…’

“It’s a nightmare, its words can never describe the pain that I feel,’ the grieving mom added.

In a GoFundMe post the Nashville mom asked for $15,000 to cover funeral expenses.

Just over $4,567 had been raised to cover the teen’s funeral costs as of Tuesday morning.

On Facebook, the mom going under the name of Red Radley posted several times detailing her heartbreak following the shooting, writing, ‘HUG YOUR BABIES TIGHT BC I LOST MINE, WORDS CAN’T DESCRIBE THIS PAIN. I WOULDN’T WISH THIS PAIN ON ANYONE MY HEART IS IN A MILLION PIECES,”

Adding, ‘DEARRIA I NEED YOU I CAN’T DO THIS. BUG I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH.’

No charges against mother

She later shared a video of herself crying, saying, she ‘wouldn’t wish this on anybody,’ and ‘my baby is gone.’

‘Thirteen years. Thirteen years. We’ve been through everything together and my baby is gone,’ the mother weeps.

‘I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. My baby, my baby.’

To date no charges have been filed.

Police continued to investigate the shooting.

Social media responds

And then there were these comments on social media that caught this author’s attention, see what you think?

‘While the mom mean to have her gun go off, her disregard for basic gun safety caused this gun to fire and her daughter to die.’

‘There are pocketbooks that have built in holsters. What would possess anyone to just stuff a handgun into a purse? If you’re going to carry, do it properly.’

‘Why wasn’t her safety pin on?’

‘She was irresponsible for not having her gun properly holstered and locked safely. Women have a ridiculous amount of stuff in the bottom of our bag. She had a horrible accident that she is going to have to live with.’

‘Begging for a handout to cover funeral costs because she was irresponsible with her firearm is pitiful. That should be all on her.’

‘No common sense. NO mental or physical discipline. No ethics or morals. No sense of shame.’

‘I know you are all going to attack but I will say it anyways,She is not the problem ,the problem is being a country where private citizens have / feel the need to own a gun for protection.’