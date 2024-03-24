Caroline Meister missing California hiker body found at base of Carmel Valley waterfall after failing to return from day hike. Chicago area native was an experienced, avid hiker when she set out alone along Monterey County’s Ventana Wilderness.

What went wrong? The body of a California woman who went missing on a hike earlier this week was located at the bottom of a steep waterfall ravine.

Caroline Meister’s remains were found Friday in the Ventana Wilderness preserve outside of Monterey, where the ‘avid hiker’ had set out four days prior on what was supposed to be a day-long hike.

The 30-year-old ‘was not prepared for an overnight hike,’ the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, revealing the ‘experienced hiker’ had only packed enough food for the day and did not bring equipment for an overnight hike.

‘She didn’t do anything risky…’

Meister, 30, had set out for a hike Monday morning, 10am from the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a zen monastery where she was living and working. When she had failed to return by day end, a missing report was issued.

A search operation was mounted using K9s, heat sensing aircraft, drones, and rescue teams from numerous agencies, KSBW reported.

During a search of the ‘Cut Off’ trail, which features a steep drop and a long waterfall, rescuers performed a risky search down the mountain’s rock face.

‘Search and rescue personnel rappelled down the steep drop off and located Caroline Meister’s body at the base of the waterfall,’ the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities stated that Meister’s body had injuries consistent with a fall down a cliff, and that they did not suspect foul play. The waterfall’s base is about a 150-foot drop from the trail. Monterey County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Andy Rosas told CBS Chicago that there’s a ‘very slick’ area where water crosses over the hiking trail. ‘It is very, very rural,’ Rosas told reporters. ‘There is nothing in this area.’ Heather Ianrusso, the director of the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, where Meister lived, said hiking the nearby trails alone is not uncommon. ‘Many of us have lived here for a while, and we’re familiar with these trials. She was not out there doing anything risky,’ Ianrusso told CBS News. ‘She’s just a lovely human being, and we all – we already miss her deeply. She was an amazingly sweet, bright spirit – very gentle and kind and helpful.’

Meister’s parents had been hopeful their daughter would be found alive, describing her as ‘an avid hiker’ as the search was underway.

‘She’s very familiar with the area,’ the parents told KSBW 8. ‘She is very strong and resilient.’

The family was informed shortly after the discovery, and expressed their thanks to the Sheriff’s Office and search volunteers.

Meister was originally from west suburban River Forest, Illinois.