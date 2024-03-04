Carmen Guerrero DUI hit and run driver changes the lives of 5 friends, killing one and leaving one recent Dallas college graduate and TikToker fighting for her life as her sister rallies that Camryn Herriage makes it out alive.

A recent college graduate is fighting for her life nearly a month after a drunk driver ploughed into her car as she and her friends waited at a Dallas stoplight. The incident led to her friend instantly killed.

Camryn Herriage was waiting at a stoplight with her five friends in the car, just months after graduating college, when an ‘extremely drunk’ woman smashed into their car. Herriage’s friend, and roommate at Texas Tech, Sara House, was killed. Herriage was left to fight for her life on a ventilator following the February 11 ‘DUI crash‘.

Dallas police say a Ford pickup truck slammed into the back of the friends’ vehicle, causing a chain reaction. It was ruled a pile-up accident, and several cars were damaged. The driver fled on foot, Fox 4 reported.

Herriage and her four other friends were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while House was declared dead at the scene. The police arrested the woman who allegedly caused the crash and then ran away. The driver, 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero, was reportedly driving at 70 mph in a zone where the limit is 35 mph.

Guerrero is now facing manslaughter charges and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.