Carmen Guerrero DUI hit and run driver changes the lives of 5 friends, killing one and leaving one recent Dallas college graduate and TikToker fighting for her life as her sister rallies that Camryn Herriage makes it out alive.
A recent college graduate is fighting for her life nearly a month after a drunk driver ploughed into her car as she and her friends waited at a Dallas stoplight. The incident led to her friend instantly killed.
Camryn Herriage was waiting at a stoplight with her five friends in the car, just months after graduating college, when an ‘extremely drunk’ woman smashed into their car. Herriage’s friend, and roommate at Texas Tech, Sara House, was killed. Herriage was left to fight for her life on a ventilator following the February 11 ‘DUI crash‘.
Dallas police say a Ford pickup truck slammed into the back of the friends’ vehicle, causing a chain reaction. It was ruled a pile-up accident, and several cars were damaged. The driver fled on foot, Fox 4 reported.
‘Small black dress and white clubbing shoes,’
Herriage and her four other friends were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while House was declared dead at the scene. The police arrested the woman who allegedly caused the crash and then ran away. The driver, 27-year-old Carmen Guerrero, was reportedly driving at 70 mph in a zone where the limit is 35 mph.
Guerrero is now facing manslaughter charges and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.
People who saw the accident called 911 and reported that a woman got out of the truck’s driver’s side. They said she was ‘wearing a small black dress and white clubbing shoes,’ and looked to be ‘extremely intoxicated,’ according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Detectives found Guerrero’s wallet in the abandoned truck and arrested her last week.
In December, Herriage graduated from Texas Tech University. She has 32,000 followers on TikTok in addition to her Instagram account.
Camryn Heritage was extremely close to her friends, who all met in school, and the five of them often made TikToks and spent time together.
‘She has a purpose’
The hit-and-run crash took place just two blocks from Herriage’s apartment.
‘Makes me wonder if they weren’t there and how close they were to their home,’ said Herriage’s older sister, Casie Campanello.
Campanello condemned the DUI driver for her ‘careless act.’
‘Literally, a careless act put us in a situation that changed all of our lives,’ Campanello told FOX4. ‘We are very helpless and just have to stay strong for her, but it’s very difficult to see.’
Campanello said her main focus is not on the investigation or forgiving Guerrero but on her little sister’s recovery.
Casie says that she’s hoping Camryn will make it through and believes that her younger sister made it to the hospital for a reason. ‘When she came out of her first surgery, the surgeon told us he told us he never saw anyone make it to the hospital with her injury,’ said Campanello. ‘So she has a purpose.’
Carmen Guerrero remains held in the Dallas County jail.