Carlton McPherson, career criminal with long history of mental illness pushes Jason Volz, Bronx man to his death at NYC Subway station in East Harlem in calculated push according to witness.

A career criminal with a long history of mental illness who pushed a commuter to his death in front of an oncoming NYC Subway train is alleged to have ‘timed it perfectly,’ along ‘with all his might’ according to a witness who observed Tuesday’s random fatal attack.

Carlton McPherson, 24, got off an uptown train at the East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station Monday and stood on the platform for just a matter of minutes before allegedly lunging at his victim, pushing the individual into the path of an oncoming subway train, according to the witness.

‘He like timed it perfectly,’ witness Andriel Recio, 28, told the nypost. Adding ‘He was walking… scoping out the area, looking back and forth everywhere,’

‘And as the train was approaching, he just snuck behind the guy and just cocked back and pushed him with, like, all his might.

‘The guy just like, flew onto the tracks,’ Recio said of the victim according to the nypost.

The train was unable to stop in time and fatally struck Bronx resident Jason Volz, 53, into the path of the northbound No. 4 train just before 7 p.m.

Tragically, Volz who lived a solitary inconspicuous existence, had told a fellow Bronx neighbor he would be back later that night after greeting him in the lobby. He never made it.

McPherson lived in the Bronx with his grandmother who had been with her grandson during a recent mental health crisis.

McPherson — who has a history of mental illness and past arrests — was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on a murder charge Tuesday.

Random premeditated attack

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that there were six NYPD cops at the station at the time — but none of them were able to do anything to stop the sudden and unpredictable attack.

The deranged shover waited just a few minutes on the platform until the next train arrived, according to Recio and the source familiar with the case.

‘He was visibly upset,’ the witness said. ‘He was holding his pants up. As if like, you know, how guys are about to fight. Like just holding his stance up and just scoping out the area just looking side to side.’

He then knocked Volz onto the tracks with no apparent warning, and the victim was hit by the oncoming train in a matter of seconds.

‘He cocked back and pushed him with all his might,’ Recio recalled.

‘It was literally just at random,’ he added.

‘Seeing that firsthand was like, legitimately crazy.’

McPherson’s brother said that his family had been trying to get help for the troubled sibling but was turned away at every turn despite his spiraling behavior.

Records show McPherson having eight prior arrests — four of them later sealed.

The NYPD had responded to past incidents where McPherson was acting erratically with authorities saying the man having a history of mental illness.

He was released without bail after he was arraigned on an October 31 arrest for assault, menacing, harassment and other charges in Brooklyn.

He failed to show up for court twice and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He was picked up and brought to court on Jan. 11, where bail was set for $2,000 — which he posted. His next court date for that case had been set for July.