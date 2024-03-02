Brandie Gotch Arizona mom charged with threatening group of pre-teens at Peoria park who she accused of bullying her children before chasing them in her pickup truck and running over a 12 year old child’s ankle. Faces attempted murder.

‘I am going to kill you!’ An Arizona mother is accused of threatening a number of children at a park after believing they had bullied her children before then getting in her pickup truck and chasing them before running over a 12 year old girl’s ankle.

Brandie Gotch, 30, was booked into jail on six counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted first-degree murder, KTVK reported.

Court documents state Gotch driving to WestGreen Park in Peoria on Tuesday and confronting a group of kids, who she accused of bullying her children and grabbing a 14-year-old boy by the hair. She allegedly shook his head back and forth while yelling at him, and then grabbed a sharp stick out of her truck, chasing after him while yelling, ‘I am going to kill you and ‘run you over.’

Mom incensed after one of the kids calls her ‘bixch’

The mom then got back into her Chevy Silverado truck and drove toward a group of 15 kids in the park, driving over the park’s rock landscape and hitting a 12-year-old girl whose ankle she had just run over. As the other children ran for their lives, the parent drove back to the parking lot and fled the scene.

The incident was stoked after the parent saying wood chips had been thrown at her children along with one of the kids punching her 10 year old daughter, WLBT reported.

Police rounded up the mother after one of the victims recorded the episode on their cellphone, including Gotch’s license plate.

During police questioning, the mom said one of the children in the group had called her a ‘bixch’, leading to the parent ‘grabbing the boy’ and demanding that he not call her that. The mother also admitted to chasing another boy with a sharp stick after allegedly being called a ‘fat bixch’.

Yes kids, life in America has gone to hell in a hand-basket and we’re all going for a ride in Brandie’s pickup truck.

Mom blames school for not confronting bullies

The mom told cops that she then hopped into her pickup and went ‘aggressively into reverse, then in drive,’ before plowing through the park.

The mom said she didn’t believe she hit the girl. Later, however, she said, ‘I hope I didn’t.’

The 12 year old girl suffered lacerations and swelling of her foot.

It was further revealed that all four of Gotch’s children were in the truck during the episode.

Along with attempted murder, the mother according to a probably cause statement was also cited with her children being unrestrained in the vehicle.

Gotch said her children were being bullied by the group of kids and had reported it to the school and police, but she claimed no action was taken.

The parent remains held on $250K bond.