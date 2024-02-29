Susana and Joseph Landa, Queens home owners desperate battle to evict squatter Brett Flores from their $2m ‘dream’ home which they purchased 4 months ago only to discover the surprise guest living their since the former owner passing away.

A New York couple have been left horrified after the Queens $2M dream home they bought turned out to be a nightmare when they discovered to their shock a squatter living in the premise, who to boot was also renting out rooms at $50 a night.

Susana and Joseph Landa bought what they thought was their dream retirement home in Douglaston, Queens. But it wasn’t to be.

‘I keep thinking, when is this guy going to move out?’

It was upon buying the home in October they were surprised to find out a squatter residing at the residence and four months in after buying the home, the couple are yet to be able to move in amid legal hurdles to evict the illegal dweller.

‘I wake up and I go to sleep about the same thing, when is this guy going to come out?,’ Susana Landa told ABC7NY.

‘We couldn’t believe it, we could not believe it,’ the mother of three added.

The man they’re now taking to court is Brett Flores. Court documents show, Flores was hired by the former elderly homeowner as his caretaker until the man passed away in January of 2023. Flores was paid $3,000 a week to care for him. Records show, Flores claims he has a ‘license’ to stay in the house from the previous owner.

In New York City, squatters have rights after living on the premise for 30 days.

‘If you have no lease and you’re not paying rent, what is your right?’ Joseph said.

But there’s more.

Spare rooms to go starting at $50 a night

Along with living at the home since the former passing away with no intention of moving out, Flores according to the couple has also listed rooms online which he rents out to other people starting at $50 a night.

The couple are now taking Flores to landlord-tenant court to try and get him evicted.

‘Long story short, he is still there,’ Susana told ABC7NY.

To date there have already been five hearings in civil court only for the process to keep getting delayed according to the couple. Flores has showed up for court without an attorney and most recently, had filed for bankruptcy.

‘So that prevents everything from going forward,’ Joseph explained.

And here’s the best part kids…

The Landas have been paying all of the bills, including thousands of dollars in utilities while the squatter and one night renters have been living at their Queens home, on their dime.

‘It’s very crazy, our system is broken,’ Susana told ABC7NY. ‘I never would imagine we have no rights, no rights at all, nothing, zero.’

Flores’ attorney has declined to comment on the case saying that they’re going to let the issue play out in court. He also said he believes the issue will be resolved ‘soon.’

‘It makes me feel completely forgotten in this legal system, unfair and not able to do anything,’ Joseph told ABC7NY.

The next court date is scheduled for April.