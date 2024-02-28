Tyler Boebert: Republican Colorado rep Lauren Boebert eldest son arrested, faces 22 charges, including five felonies in the latest merry go round for the controversial lawmaker.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…the party of ‘family values’ has arrived.

Also making their tabloid debut is Republican MAGA firebrand, Lauren Boebert‘s (more on her soon) oldest son, who was arrested on Tuesday and now faces 22 criminal charges, including five felonies, following a string of alleged thefts in Colorado.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was booked with five felony charges, four for Criminal Possession of ID Documents with Multiple Victims, and one Conspiracy to Commit charge, according to the Rifle Police Department.

From strength to strength

The teen also faces misdemeanor charges of four first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile, with intent to commit a crime, four charges of Identity theft, possession with intent to use, two charges for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Tyler Boebert, who turns 19 in March, was also handed three petty offenses for Theft- less than $300.

Boebert’s arrest is the teen’s latest brush with the police. Shall we?

In 2022, Boebert was given a ‘careless driving causing bodily injury’ ticket when he flipped his father’s SUV into a Garfield County creek bed, injuring his 19-year-old friend, according to Westword.

As part of a plea deal, Tyler Boebert was ordered to attend an ‘Alive at 25’ driver’s awareness program.

Prosecutors dropped the case down to a defective vehicle for headlights ticket, but Boebert never appeared for his April 2023 court appearance. Oh well.

A bench warrant was issued for the teen, who eventually called the court and requested for the hearing to be changed to a later date, where he would appear virtually, reportedly sending in the “Alive at 25” completion certificate, Westword later reported.

Circling back to mom.

‘Traditional family values…’

Come June of last year, the Colorado Republican confirmed she was a grandmother at the age of 36 when Tyler and his girlfriend gave birth to their first son.

The outspoken Republican who had split with Tyler’s dad after 18 years of marriage, soon had tongues wagging with the announcement of her love sick relationship with ‘Democratic leaning’ bar owner, Quinn Gallagher, only to have sh*t go south when she was caught on camera during a Denver theatre performance smoking what appeared to be a vape and rubbing Gallagher’s crotch while he fondled her breasts.

At the time reports told of the ’unruly’ couple making a scene and causing fellow attendees to demand they live the performance. Images showed Boebert appearing to make ’stuff you’ gestures as she and her amore hastily left the theater.

But there was more to come…

Earlier this month, the Republican congresswoman was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, who had allegedly threatened to harm her and himself over a 14-month period during allegations of ongoing ‘harassment.’

Jayson Boebert was arrested and released on bail from the Garfield County jail following his arrest on assault charges, one day after he claimed Lauren Boebert punched him in the face in a case of domestic violence.

At the time the congresswoman denied punching Jayson and said she would be exploring her legal options.

But will the voters buy it?

He ‘made multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm me over the past 14 months,’ the lawmaker claimed in a Garfield County court filing on Feb. 2.

Tyler’s three younger siblings were also included under the protection, but because he is an adult, he wasn’t included.

Boebert would run into further headwinds when preliminary polls suggested the outspoken and ‘unconventional’ politician may have overstayed her welcome (oh well…) and would unlikely hold her seat, leading to her announcing in December, she would not seek reelection for her current seat, but instead run for the safe seat of Colorado’s 4th congressional district.

‘I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025,’ Boebert, 37, said in a Facebook post announcing her decision.