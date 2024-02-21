Lyndell Mays Kansas City suspect mom, Teneal Burnside sets up GoFundme, raises only $100 for her son who claims murder suspect was only trying to protect sister. Released probable cause reveals gunman advancing on another group and admitting he was being stupid.

The mother of a man charged with murder over the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting set has up a GoFundMe for him – as his sister insists he’s not a monster.

Teneal Burnside set up the cash appeal for her alleged killer son Lyndell Mays, 23, complete with a photo of him seriously-ill in his hospital bed. The man was one of two suspects, along with Dominic Miller, 18, charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon following last week’s mass shooting at Kansas City.

He was among those shot at the celebration on February 14 – and was shot nine times. Prosecutors now say Mays was one of the two men to blame for last week’s bloodbath, that led to one person killed, and 22 others injured.

‘Please help Lyndell by donating for medical bills,’

Mays’ mother, Teneal Burnside set up a GoFundme appeal for her son, under the banner title, ‘Please help Lyndell by donating for medical bills,’ after Mays sustained gunshot wounds, complete with a photo of him seriously-ill in his hospital bed. According to the man’s sister, he was only ‘trying to protect her,’ with the sibling insisting ‘he’s not a monster,’ according to the dailymail.

Pleading for cash, Burnside said Mays was going through a ‘tragic time’, adding: ‘He is in ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries, from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade with his older sister.

‘Getting shot multiple times at a time that was ment (sic) to bring so much joy to many has bought (sic) pain and sadness to all that was attending.’

‘I was just being stupid…’

To date, the fundraiser which was started 4 days ago had only amassed $100.

Court documents obtained Tuesday described Mays following his arrest, saying he was ‘just being stupid’ when he ‘advanced’ on another group of individuals he had been arguing with before the deadly shooting.

Both men, armed with guns, got into an argument before the shooting unfolded among thousands of revelers, prosecutors alleged Tuesday. A female friend of Mays told police the opposing group of several individuals wanted to know why Mays was looking at them, court papers said.

Mays, who was at the parade with two friends, started jawboning with the group, according to a probable cause statement. Mays was seen on surveillance footage approaching the group in an ‘aggressive’ manner and later pointing his finger at them, the court docs said.

Mays allegedly admitted to police that he pulled his gun first and began shooting first — even though he was in a crowded area that had throngs of kids, the court docs said. He allegedly said he pulled a gun because he believed the female friend in his group was going to be shot. The female friend according to his mom, was his sister.

When investigators asked why he ‘advanced with them to begin with,’ the alleged gunman replied, ‘Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid,’ the docs stated.

When police reminded May he was firing at someone who was running away from him, he replied, ‘I know,’ the documents stated.