Two charged w/ murder at Super Bowl parade shooting following verbal altercation

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays charged with murder at Super Bowl parade shooting for Kansas City Chiefs which left one dead, 22 injured following verbal altercation.

A thugs life… Two adults were charged with murder over last week’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one dead and 22 others hospitalized, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Dominic Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 22, both face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

They are being held on $1 million bond, KMBC reported.

Reckless and with wanton disregard for the lives of parade attendees

‘The defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms,’ the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said.

‘A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area.’

Miller and Mays had ‘no prior connection’ before they encountered one another at the parade, prosecutors confirmed at a press conference, only to fire a volley of gunfire following a heated argument breaking out between the strangers.

Mays allegedly drew his weapon first, and ‘almost immediately’ several others, including Miller, brandished their own.

It was Miller’s weapon that fired the bullet that killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Gavlan, a mother of two, prosecutors said.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves described the men’s alleged actions as ‘reckless’ when she spoke at Tuesday’s press conference, and the city’s mayor Quinton Lucas said ‘consequences must be swift, certain, and severe.’

BREAKING: Two adults have been named and charged with murder for the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are facing charges of second-degree murder. “Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays both face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of… pic.twitter.com/SFhoXMlcQF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2024

Total of 4 charged with Kansas City mass shooting

The charges come just days after two teens were charged with gun and resisting arrest charges.

Those teens were charged as minors, but officials have said they could be upgraded to adults in the coming weeks.

A total of four people have now been charged in the deadly mass shooting.

Prosecutors declined to comment on how many shooters they suspected were involved.

The shooting broke out on Wednesday as thousands of fans lined the streets of Kansas City to watch NFL team’s victory parade.

The gunfire erupted over a dispute between the suspects, according to police, though the exact nature of the fight remains unclear.

Crowds scattered in a ‘stampede’ as the shots rang out, as ‘brave’ bystanders managed to tackle the suspects as they fled, prosecutors said.

The alleged gunmen were restrained on the ground by the citizens until police were able to detain them.

In addition to the fatal wounds Gavlan suffered, 12 children were injured in the hail of bullets.

One boy was struck with a bullet that missed his lungs by centimeters, with his family calling his survival a ‘miracle.’

Thug life…

He and the other children were all released from the hospital in stable condition as of Saturday.

Of the victims, ranging in age from 8 to 47 years old, one was left in critical condition and two were reported to be improving as of the weekend.

Both Miller and Mays have been in the hospital themselves since their arrest, though the nature of their injuries remains unclear.

Their relationship to the two minors charged also remains unclear.

Investigators said they have identified all bystanders who were struck by bullets in shooting but are asking anybody who suffered any other kind of injury in the ensuing stampede to come forward to assist their investigation.