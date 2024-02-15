Lisa Lopez-Galvan Kansas City Chiefs fan, mom of 2 and wedding DJ id as fatality in Victory Parade mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. Twenty two injured, 3 men arrested. No known motive.

A mother of two and avid Kansas City Chiefs fan was identified as the individual killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting during the team’s hometown Super Bowl victory parade, which left up to 22 others injured.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan died during surgery at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to her abdomen, the Kansas City Star reported.

‘She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,’ a family friend told the outlet. ‘She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.’

Mom and die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan lived with husband & two sons

It is not clear whether Lopez-Galvan is the one death that Kansas City police have confirmed, or if her murder marks a second murder.

Throughout the afternoon before she died, Lopez-Galvan’s Facebook was filled with messages offering hopes for a safe recovery: ‘Sending prayers to you and your family.’

Police announced at an evening press conference that one person was killed and 22 others injured, including nine kids, when multiple gunmen opened fire at the end of the victory parade — attended by thousands of fans.

According to friends and family, Lopez-Galvan’s adult son also suffered a gunshot wound and one of her two cousins, believed to be minors, was injured in the chaos.

Lopez-Galvan, in her mid-40s, lived with her husband and two children in Shawnee, just one hour southeast of where the shooting occurred.

No known motive

She worked as a disc jockey for community radio station KKFI and as the co-host of Tejano Tuesday, which focused on Hispanic music. Beto Lopez, the president and chief executive officer of the Guadalupe Centers, is her brother, The Star reported.

Lopez-Galvan was a Kansas City Chiefs fanatic whose Facebook page was littered with support for her team in the days leading up to their second consecutive Super Bowl win Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department would not confirm whether Lopez-Galvan was the confirmed death from the shooting.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. No known motive was immediately known.