Jasmine Moss Memphis esthetician shares photos of 5 year old daughter waxing nude clients at her clinic, Jazzy Body as mom is arrested following social media uproar.

What was she thinking…?! A Tennessee mom has been arrested after posting images of her 5 year old daughter performing Brazilian waxes on older ’naked’ females.

Jasmine Moss, a licensed esthetician caused great ire on social media after the parent shared images of her 5 year old daughter, in what the mom may have assumed was an ‘innocent’ and perhaps ‘cute’ way to promote her home based hair removal business, ‘Jazzy Body.’

Moss uploaded three images showing the girl applying wax to female client’s pubic areas, WMC reported.

‘Why do yall not see the issue?’

Moss according to FOX26 reportedly wrote on Instagram (since removed) that her daughter had helped her wax 24 clients in 10 hours and make a total of $744 that the mom claimed she was going to put towards whatever ‘future dreams and aspirations’ her 5 year old daughter held.

It wasn’t long before the images led to ‘alarmed’ netizens reaching out to authorities, with the Memphis Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force releasing a statement which stated, ‘that they have been made aware of images that are viral on social media of a minor performing a wax on a nude female. A joint investigation is underway by MPD and the Department of Children’s Services.’

Posted one commentator, ‘How did those clients allow that?! This poor child needs to be protected and her mother is giving her trauma that will take years to heal from. Everyone on the registry!!’

Stated another, ‘People not seeing the issue with the lady at jazzy body loc forcing her child to work a full shift is crazy to me… let alone exposing your child to strange adults…. Why do yall not see the issue? Even if the mom’s intentions were “not” to hurt her child. She did. So prison !!’

Were clients aware or even compliant?

Commented another, ‘How do people not see how inappropriate some things are?! Why would she have a child touch or see adult private parts and why as an adult would you accept this service from a literal child? Nobody called cops, the board or bbb?!?

Memphis police issued a warrant on Friday for the mom’s arrest, leading to Moss being taken into custody, come Monday.

Jasmine Moss was charged with child neglect and is due back in court on February 21.

It remained unclear whether the older females were necessarily aware that they were being waxed by Moss’s 5 year old daughter and or if they had given permission, or worse, even allowed it …