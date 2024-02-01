: About author bio at bottom of article.

Killers of the Flowers Moon Producer wife jumps to mystery suicide death

Isabelle Thomas suicide: Killers of the Flowers Moon Producer wife jumps to her suicide death from Hotel Angeleno in Los Angelos. Couple had been seen at BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills just over two weeks ago. Producer husband, Bradley Thomas nominated for best picture. No known reason.

The wife of a producer of Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon has died by suicide, after jumping to her death from a balcony at a Los Angeles area hotel.

Bradley Thomas‘s wife Isabelle, 39, jumped to her death on Monday night at the Hotel Angeleno, in the west L.A area, authorities said. Isabelle Thomas died after leaping from a high up floor.

The manner of death has been listed as suicide by the LA County Coroner’s Office, citing multiple traumatic injuries.

The LAPD responded to the scene about a deceased woman found in the pool area, TMZ reported.

It remained unclear whether the producer’s wife had left behind a suicide note.

Bradley and Isabelle married in 2018 and have two young children.

No known motive

The Hollywood couple were pictured together as recently as January 14 at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills.

News of Isabelle Thomas’s suicide death comes as Bradley’s movie is up for Best Picture at the Oscars, among other nominations.

Thomas was also one of the producers behind other hit films including There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber.

Not immediately clear is what led to Isabelle taking her own life.