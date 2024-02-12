Genesse Moreno Facebook, Instagram Building Wealth INC social media accounts along with Linkldn and Flickr portrays a business professional with hints of personal disarray and antipathy towards society.

A Texas area woman who opened fire at Joel Osteen’s Houston-area mega-church on Sunday has been named as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, who also identified as transgender male, under a variety of aliases, including the name of Jeffery Escalante.

The shooter according to authorities revealed also had ‘Free Palestine‘ written on a long gun, described as a high velocity weapon, who they fired off rounds between church services at congregants just before 2pm.

The shooting led to Moreno being fatally taken down by off duty cops, with a five year old boy who Moreno had brought along critically injured. A 56 year old male inadvertently shot in the leg was recovering in hospital.

Little was known about the shooter, save that they had an extensive criminal history going back to 2005, which included arrests for failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest unlawful carrying weapon, KHOU reported.

A regard of Genesse Moreno’s Facebook page revealed (since deleted) the gunman self describing as the founder, director, CEO at Self-Employed, with the name of the entity they worked for, ‘Building Wealth INC at Building Wealth Inc.’ He had 433 friends listed.

A further about listed Moreno as previously working at Champions Real Estate, living in the Woodlands, Texas and divorced. A link to Moreno’s BuildingWeathInc website returned a ‘this site can’t be reached.’

A further regard of their FB page revealed Moreno uploading a variety of real estate listings in Florida, Texas , Southern California.

A regard of Moreno’s Linkldln profile revealed the shooter’s about section stating: Founder with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry. Skilled in Comparative Market Analysis, Apartments,Investment Properties,Rentals, Hard/Private Money Broker, Add-On value investments. Currently focusing in LSAC.

About causes revealed: Animal Welfare • Children • Civil Rights and Social Action • Economic Empowerment • Education • Environment • Health • Human Rights • Disaster and Humanitarian Relief • Politics

Moreno posted under the Instagram handle, buildingwealthinc, which self described itself as: ‘Real Estate Investments. Private & Hard Money Lending Independent Broker in RE & RE Funding Hotels, Multifamily, CRE. Business Ethics Goes a Long Way. Business Ethics Goes a Long Way. www.buildingwealthinc.investments.’

Previous social media posts revealed the shooter openly discussing their love of firearms during one post, while cleaning an AR-15, showing off the weapon as well.

Moreno also posted about giving money to Joel Osteen‘s church, and indicated that Moreno had attended and was part of that church (see below).

Read one post that Moreno re-shared, ‘Rule of the day: Never beg someone for what you can get elsewhere without asking.’ Which elicited the response from Moreno, ‘Wow it has to apply, Love it.’