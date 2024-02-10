Jamie Lee Komoroski plans to marry Evan Tatro long time boyfriend as drunk driver awaits trial for mowing down a newlywed bride and killing her. Faces 25 to 40 years jail.

A wicked twist of fate… A female driver accused of mowing down a newlywed bride on her wedding night last year is reported to now be planning her own wedding to her long time boyfriend.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 26, was three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when she plowed her Toyota into a golf cart carrying Miller, 34, and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, 36, as they left their beach wedding reception in April last year, according to police.

Miller succumbed to her injuries at the scene and died in her wedding dress.

Aric has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski, seeking unspecified damages from the alleged drunk driver and the bars that served her leading up to the fateful crash. Three business named in the suit have since settled with Samantha Miller’s estate.

Komoroski’s blood alcohol content was 0.261 – more than three times the limit – and she was uncooperative with authorities when she was arrested.

Newly released transcribed notes from Al Cannon Detention Center where Komoroski is now awaiting trial on four felony charges — including reckless homicide resulting in death — documented the fragile emotional state of mind of Komoroski as she recently sobbed to her parent about her future plans.

‘I want you to be at my wedding,’ Komoroski told her father, Charles, according to notes cited by the nypost.

‘I want you to walk me down the aisle. I want you to be with me. I want to go on walks with you,’ the daughter told her father during a recent phone call.

A wicked fate

Komoroski, who is originally from New Jersey, faces up to 25 years in jail over the crash which killed Miller and seriously injured three others including the groom, in Folly Beach, about 10 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.

Komoroski has been indicted on one count of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of reckless homicide.

The Coastal Carolina University graduate also told her dad she ‘hate[s] not knowing’ what her fate will be, according to audio recordings released by The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Komoroski is still believed to be dating boyfriend Evan Tatro, who has stood by her since the fatal crash.

During a call between the two in December, Komoroski gushed over how he picked her mom up at the airport while she was in jail and thanked him for his help.

‘It means a lot to me,’ she told him during one call, the nypost reported.

‘I can’t wait to get a hug from you, oh my gosh, you had just better wear a rain jacket,’ she said, referring to how teary she expected to be when they were reunited.

Komoroski described her day to Tatro, telling him she often showers just for something to do.

She also discussed her friendship with a fellow inmate named Tanner and how they pass the time by playing Monopoly and watching TV shows, including ‘The Vampire Diaries’ together.

The couple exchanged ‘I love you’s’ at the end of the call.

So when exactly will Jamie get married?

Pictures of Komoroski cuddling up to swimmer and logistics manager Tatro show them kissing and cuddling up to one another as far back as Dec. 2022 on her Instagram page.

Of note, Komoroski and her relatives did not mention Hutchinson or Miller in any of the calls, the nypost reported.

Prosecutors allege Komoroski was speeding and extremely intoxicated when she slammed her car into the back of the golf cart carrying the bride, groom, and two wedding guests.

Komoroski’s defense lawyers previously sought her release on $100,000 bond, with the condition she would enter a substance abuse rehab program, arguing she was neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

They also cited Komoroski’s lack of prior criminal history and strong family support.

But during a Aug. 1 court appearance — attended by Miller’s mother — Judge Michael Nettles ordered Komoroski to remain behind bars until the start of the trial, scheduled to get underway in March.

Happily ever after…?

If the trial is delayed, Komoroski could be released on $150,000 surety bond but would be subject to electronic monitoring and placed on house arrest.

If convicted Komoroski could face up to 25 years in prison for the death of the bride, as well of a fine of up to $25,100, and an additional 15 years and $10,100 for the serious injury caused to the men in the buggy.

For the reckless homicide she could be handed a sentence of 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5,000 – as well as having her license revoked for five years on her release.

It remained unclear if a wedding were to take place when it would take place or where and who would attend. Also not clear is how Komoroski would continue to pass her time behind bars while her own newlywed husband remained free on the outside…