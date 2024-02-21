Did Warren Adderley and Spencer Parker Bahamas workers sexually assault Kentucky moms, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson? New surveillance stills throws the two womens’ claims into further controversy.

New released CCTV surveillance stills has put into question the claims of two Kentucky mothers who claimed being sexually assaulted at the hands of two Bahamas resort workers earlier this month.

Best friends Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, both 31, since returning to the United States have told of having their drinks plied and then r*ped at the hands of two resort workers at the Pirates Cove Beach resort on Grand Bahamas.

Prior to the alleged assault, Shearer had shared a Facebook Live video (and quickly taken down) of her and her ‘bestie’ giddy and beaming, with the two women admitting that they had a ‘few drinks’ and were enjoying the spoils of the island.

Happy go lucky meeting?

Intrigue and controversy followed with social media questioning the legitimacy of the two women’s claims, with one social commentator even saying that the two women were allegedly known for ‘having done this before’ back home.

Adding fuel to the controversy is new released CCTV stills showing Shearer ‘happily, ensconced’ in the arms of her alleged rapist, with the two seemingly enraptured with each other’s company.

Responding to the new images, Shearer now claims that by the time CCTV images were taken, she had steadily been falling under the spell of a potent mix of sedatives slipped into her rum punch cocktail, the dailymail reports.

The worker in the image identified by the tabloid as Warren Adderley, previous lived in Nashville according to his social media.

Adderley and Spencer Parker, another worker at Pirates Cove Zipline & Waterpark, now stand accused by Shearer and Dobson of having sexually assaulted them.

The two friends had already posed for a selfie with smiling stranger Adderley after meeting him at the beach resort when their Carnival Cruise ship docked in Grand Bahama on February 4.

But as the two women followed Adderley offsite to a secluded patch of woodland, matters took a turn for the worse the moms claim.

The Kentucky moms say that in the 40 minutes they spent beyond the range of the resort’s cameras Adderley was joined by Parker and both men proceeded to r*pe them as they drifted in and out of consciousness.

Parker, 54, told the dailymail that he was eager to give his side but declined to speak further after consulting an attorney.

Adderley, 40, maintains his innocence, a family member told the dailymail, and insists that the two Americans were willing participants in a consensual encounter.

The two women who live in Danville, KY, have recalled their alleged ordeal in multiple TV interviews, blasting local police for not taking them seriously, and accusing Carnival of failing to pass on dire US State Department warnings about soaring crime in the Bahamas.

But their accounts have not gone unchallenged with Carnival, Pirates Cove, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force all issuing statements disputing some aspects of the two Kentucky mom’s claims.

Warren Adderley & Spencer Parker arrested and then released pending further investigations

Further intrigue comes with the revelation that one of the accused men, Spencer Parker, being the half-brother of Pirates Cove manager David Wallace, a well-known Bahamian businessman and former politician who said he couldn’t comment on an active police investigation.

The two accused men arrested in the wake of the alleged rapes were fired from their jobs for fraternizing with guests but were released from police custody without charge, ‘pending further inquiries’.

Within days of the alleged attacks, Pirates Cove released a statement stating that the resort had ‘time-stamped surveillance video’ that ‘conflicts’ with the two women’s version of events.

Management at the popular attraction, which boasts tropical-themed bars, a zip line, and water slides, hired an outside security firm to conduct interviews and comb through footage from 16 different cameras, the dailymail reports. It was these images that revealed one of the two women giddily engaging with resort worker, Adderley.

In interviews with US media, the friends said their four-day cruise turned into a nightmare when a hospitality worker, believed to be Adderley offered them a two-for-one deal on the resort’s signature cocktails, which are mixed in front of guests and served from coconut shells and hollowed out pineapples.

What really happened? Who’s telling the truth?

The two women stated noticing the drinks were especially strong and deciding not to have any more, opting instead to go hunting for conch shells to take back to their kids.

‘The man who raped me, he was the one who directed me to where to go to find the shells. I came to in the process of my rape,’ Shearer told NewsNation earlier this month.

Dobson added: ‘We were just conscious enough to have, or just aware enough, to know that they were in uniforms.’

Shearer and Dobson, who grew up together in Danville, slammed the treatment they received from Bahamian police, claiming they were ‘treated as criminals’ and refused rape kits.

They said these were eventually provided by Carnival staff when they got back on board their ship in the early afternoon to sail back to Jacksonville, Florida.

The two moms also claim to have undergone toxicology tests on their journey home which identified cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines – a type of sedative – in their blood, but very little alcohol.

Ladonna Batty, a nurse practitioner and fellow passenger who comforted the pair, said she was ‘100 percent’ certain they were telling the truth.

‘Out of my 20-odd years of practicing, it was the worst scene that I had ever had to work. It was a horrible situation for both girls,’ Batty told LEX 18 News.

‘Something happened to them that they will carry for the rest of their lives.’

The Royal Bahamas Police Force insists its officers treated the alleged rapes ‘with the highest level of professionalism, privacy and sensitivity’.

‘Emergency Medical Services offered medical assistance to the victims, which they declined, signing a waiver and then leaving for their cruise ship in a private vehicle,’ the force said in a statement.

‘Recognizing the gravity of the incident, our officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital form to the ship’s medical doctor and obtained signed statements from the victims.’

The two women went on to blame Carnival for failing to tell them of the travel warning, only for Carnival to respond that although the cruise liner does sell a Pirates Cove Beach Getaway package to passengers for $57, the two women decided to go on their own ‘independent shore excursion’.

Locals on Grand Bahamas who claim to have had their dream getaway island tarnished, scoff at the notion that visitors are unsafe, insisting the violence was gang-related and confined to the capital, Nassau, which is on a separate island some 130 miles south.

Also coming forward is the lawyer for the two women, Nicholas Gerson who says Carnival Cruises had a legal obligation to warn his clients of the dangers they faced when heading ashore.

He said the accused resort workers should come forward and give on-the-record testimony if they claim the women are lying.

‘My clients don’t dispute that they were lured away while they were intoxicated by these men,’ Gerson told the dailymail.

‘If the men are taking the position that it is consensual, are they willing to sit for a deposition in United States Federal Court?’