Are Kentucky moms Amber Shearer & Dongayla Dobson lying about Bahamas sexual assault? Deleted video surfaces showing women drunk & laughing.

Two Kentucky mothers are at the centre of international intrigue and controversy following claims that they were sexually assaulted at the hands of resort workers at a five star resort in the Bahamas during a recent trip.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson’s claims seemingly conflicts with that of the resort, Pirates Cove and the Royal Bahamas Police as to whether the alleged sexual assault ever took place. The two women have also since blamed Carnival Cruises for failing to let them know that a travel advisory against the Caribbean getaway was in place in lieu of heightened violence, sex assault and murder on the island.

Perhaps the most damning evidence that ’no r*pe’ took place is video which was uploaded by one of the alleged victims, Amber Nicole Shearer on to social media showing both her and her pal, Dongayla Dobson visibly inebriated, carefree, with both women giggling and laughing and falling all over themselves as they prance along a golden shoreline in their swimwear.

‘We’ve had a few drinks and there strong and they were extremely nice to us,’

At no point is there the presence of resort workers who forced them to drink said cocktails nor any sense that the two women are in any imminent danger.

The video was filmed and uploaded on Facebook on January 31, the week the two women were in the Bahamas.

‘We’re drunk,’ says Dobson as she wraps her arm around Shearer as the ‘merry’ pair sashay along a golden beach front, both men beaming and laughing.

‘We’ve had a few drinks and there strong and they were extremely nice to us,’ interjects a beaming Shearer. Adding, ‘We’re having fun.’

‘We’ve had a bit too many drinks.’

Adjusting their handheld video camera.

‘See guys now you can see we are in the Bahamas. And we’re having a blast.’

Continuing, ‘We’ve had a bit too many drinks.’

The video has since been deleted and has been making the rounds on social media.

Remarked one commentator on social media, ‘I don’t want to be brought into all that drama but here in Kentucky they are known as attention seekers. They’ve done this before about 8 years ago. Also go look at all them videos on that other girls page because they were drunk before when it supposed to have happened.’

It remained unclear what acts Shearer and Dobson are alleged to have previously perpetrated.

The same week the U.S. put out a travel warning on the Bahamas, 2 American women thought they were enjoying a drink on the beach as their Carnival cruise ship was docked, but instead, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson say staff members at a resort drugged and raped them…then… pic.twitter.com/LxOUM0AqBJ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 8, 2024

Bahamas resort vehemently denies alleged assault

According to the nypost, the women were offered a two-for-one drink deal. Those drinks were allegedly drugged.

‘Less than a few drinks into the second drink, we knew something was wrong. Something was terribly wrong,’ Shearer told NewsNation.

The women told NewsNation that they headed to the beach to look for seashells and were approached by a male resort staffer, who offered to show them a good place to find shells.

Shearer told the outlet that the next thing she remembered was waking up in the middle of the alleged assault, which occurred in broad daylight.

‘I came to in the process of my r*pe,’ Shearer told NewsNation.

‘We were just conscious enough to have, or just aware enough, to know that they were in uniforms,’ Dobson added.

Pirates Cove has since responded saying that they responded swiftly to the alleged assault and found conflicts of alleged accounts.

Bahamas Royal Police contradict Kentucky moms previous claims

Said the entity in a released statement: ‘We regret that our guests experienced this incident, and we remained steadfast in our commitment to aid police in the collection of evidence in response to these allegations, including providing police access to video from the sixteen cameras around the beach facility where the assault of two guests allegedly occurred.

Accusation of any kind are always thoroughly investigated by Pirates Cove management and, when warranted, the organisation calls in local authorities.

Upon further review of the surveillance videos, the allegations made onsite, and in subsequent social media posts and news stories, conflict with what the time stamped surveillance videos contain. As such, the lengthy videos of all concerned have been handed over to the local police and will be shared with our industry partners as needed.’

But there’s more.

The Royal Bahamas Police Department also issued the following statement contradicting the two Kentucky mom’s claims.

‘Emergency medical services offered medical assistance to the victims, which they declined, signing a waiver an then leaving for their cruise ship in a private vehicle. The statement goes on to say that officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital for to the ship’s medical doctor obtained signed statements from the victims.’

A post to shows that two men were arrested in connection with the assaults, a 40-year-old of South Bahamia and a 54-year-old from Eight Mile Rock. An investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundme page has since been set up on behalf of the two women, ‘Dream Vacation turned nightmare,’ with an initial goal of $10,000. The organizer, Frankie King, notes that the two women absorbing the cost of preventative medication for HIV, which costs 3000+ per pill which insurance ‘will not cover them.’

Additionally, the fundraiser states, the two women are unable to work as a result of ‘psychological trauma.’

As of early Friday morning, the fundraiser had only raised $350.