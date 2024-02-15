Ladonna Batty Arkansas nurse practitioner who treated Kentucky moms, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson during alleged sex assault claims the case was the worse assault she has seen in 20 years and believes their account amid ongoing controversy.

The plot thickens…. A veteran nurse practitioner who treated two Kentucky moms who claimed two Bahamas resort staffers drugged and sexually assaulted them during their vacation said “it was the worst scene” she had ever worked.

The revelation follows the release of previously deleted video which initially appeared on one of the alleged victim’s Facebook page showing the two women inebriated, giddy and beaming while traipsing along a beach resort shoreline. At no point in the video, did the video show the women fretting or being assaulted.

Ladonna Batty, a family nurse from Arkansas, was a passenger on the same Carnival cruise that Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson were on when the ship docked at the Grand Bahama island earlier this month.

Worst thing I’ve ever seen!’

‘Out of my 20-odd years of practicing, it was the worst scene that I had ever had to work. It was a horrible situation for both girls,’ Batty told LEX 18. ‘Worst thing I’ve ever seen. They were in horrible shambles.’

The moms, who wanted to spend the day at the beach and take some pictures, visited the Pirates Cove Resort when a male staffer allegedly offered them a two-for-one tropical drink deal.

The drinks, however, were reportedly stronger than expected, and both women became highly intoxicated 15 minutes after their first sips, Dobson told NewsNation.

A second resort employee had allegedly lured the women to a secluded area and led them to where they were eventually assaulted while in their impaired state.

Batty had been in the area when another staffer found Shearer and Dobson unconscious inside a bathroom, and she went into nurse mode.

‘I got my phone out and immediately started charting everything, documenting everything I’d seen,’ Batty told the outlet.

‘Let me get all this documented…’

The nurse practitioner knew something wasn’t right with the women, claiming the pair had a ‘hard time forming sentences.’

‘It was a horrible scene,’ Batty told Inside Edition. ‘I was thinking as a practitioner, ‘Let me get all this documented, let me get all these details for the girls because they’re not gonna remember some of it if they were drugged.’

Batty believes Shearer and Dobson had been assaulted and were under the influence of more than just alcohol.

‘Seeing those girls in that state, it was awful,’ Batty told Inside Edition. ‘Something happened to them that they will carry for the rest of their lives.’

Minutes after accepting ‘cocktails’ from uniformed resort staff, Dobson shared video on her Facebook page showing the two women stumbling and staggering on the beach, terrifying Dobson’s mother who was watching them live-stream their experience.

‘They were like falling all over the place,’ Frankie King told Fox News.

‘They don’t drink a lot, but I’ve seen both of those girls drunk. I knew there was something else going on.’

Tiw hours later King received a text from her daughter: ‘Call us now we’ve been drugged and r*ped.’

The video was later taken down, only to be shared once again on Facebook by commentators who continued to question the veracity of Shearer and Dobson’s version of events.

The nurse’s statements also comes amid heated dispute between the two women and the beach resort where the alleged assault took place, with the resort since challenging the women’s claims and stating that they were in possession of video which they say, ‘clearly showed the women not being sexually assaulted.’

The women claim the police did not properly handle their allegations, but were thankful Batty arrived when she did.

Controversy and contradictions

‘Had it not been for Ladonna advocating for us, I don’t know what would have happened,’ Shearer said.

Once they were back on board, the moms received the results of their toxicology tests — which showed they had a plethora of drugs in their systems, including benzodiazepines.

‘Anybody should be able to go on vacation and have a drink or have a Coca-Cola and take some pictures and not get brutally assaulted,’ Batty added.

The resort said the two staffers accused of the assaults have been fired for violating a zero-tolerance policy by ‘fraternizing with guests or behaving in a manner that is unsafe,’ according to a statement obtained by WLEX.

The Royal Bahamas Police had arrested the two men in connection to the sexual assault but has since released them pending further inquiries.

While Dobson and Shearer were aboard the cruise, the US Embassy in the Bahamas released a level 2 travel advisory after rising crime on the island nation included 18 murders that occurred throughout January.

The moms were angry with the cruise line for not sharing the advisory with them before they got off the ship for the resort. Carnival said that staff on board its ships routinely share guidance with guests on keeping safe while ashore. The cruise liner has since stated the women on the day of the alleged assault going on a ‘private trip’ of their own choosing and destination.