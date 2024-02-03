Arkansas mom fired on first day of work for being 1 hour...

Damita JoMama Arkansas mom claims being fired on first day of work for being 1 hour late cause of snow storm on TikTok video. But did she really try hard enough and was her being let go more to do with her attitude?

If she was going to be an hour late for her own life, how could her new employer trust that she would be able to figure how to be there in time for a potentially dying and critically injured person, snow or no snow?

An Arkansas mother has claimed being fired on her first day of a new job on account of showing up an hour late due to a blizzard sweeping through her area the night before.

Damita JoMama, who recounted her story on TikTok, said she left her previous job to join her new (but short lived) employer who she described as a ‘popular ambulance company’ with better pay and benefits that would allow her to better support herself and her child.

On the day she was to start her job with the unnamed employer, her area of Arkansas was hit with two to three inches of snow along with the state not properly preparing with ‘snow plows’ and salt for the roads.

‘Walmart closes. And Walmart don’t ever close!’ the mother said, conveying how unequipped the state is handling snow.

Still determined to start her new job, JoMama trekked out in the show, even opting to take her mom’s SUV to make the journey easier.

‘I have never had to drive in snow before because every job I’ve had previous to this I’ve always been off when it snow,’ she added.

Despite doing all she could to make it to work, JoMama ended up being ‘an hour late,’ explaining that the ride ‘terrified’ her as she navigated through the uncleared, snow-covered roads.

JoMama said she was prepared to be ‘apologetic’ about her tardiness when she finally arrived at her new gig.

However, her new boss ‘did not care’ and went on to come down on her for being late.

‘She’s basically saying, ‘We can get here; why couldn’t you get here?” the employee recounted her boss’s words.

Explaining to her new employer that she was commuting from far away, which wouldn’t have been an issue if it wasn’t for the snowy roads, she said she tried to make it in on time.

‘I’m like, that’s fine and dandy, but, baby, I’m not used to driving in snow. I got here as quick as I could. I risked my doggone life getting here for this job.’

Her boss called her into her office due to her lateness, telling her she missed some necessary training and would not be going over it again.

She also claimed her boss called her a ‘liar’ for not calling to let them know she was going to be late after she told the employer she wasn’t provided a number to call in their email correspondence.

‘She was like, ‘Every email we send has a phone number on it,” JoMama said, adding that she had checked and found no number to call.

Even worse, JoMama was informed that the company could not ‘go any further’ with her as an employee and ‘walked her out.’

‘I’m just like, ‘are you f–king serious?’ It’s snowing bitch,’ the mom recalls thinking as she was let go on her first day.

JoMama shared a photo of the street she lived on covered in snow to demonstrate how difficult it was for her even to make it to work.

‘Long story short, f–k that job, and hopefully, I can get my old job back.’

JoMama has since turned off the comments in her video, which garnered nearly 1 million views since being posted on TikTok last month.

However, she had made a few video replies to users who called her out while the comments were still active.

‘You should have left earlier knowing it was going to snow,’ one user wrote, to which JoMama replied in a separate video that she did.

She reiterated that she had never driven in the snow and that the roads were a nightmare.

One viewer called her out over making up ‘excuses’ for why she was late.

‘No, I did not expect to face zero consequences for being late,’ she said in another video reply — first adding this would be the last she commented on the story.

‘I did not expect to be talked to like a f–king child, basically called a liar, and her rude-ass attitude.’

She informed her viewers in her final video that ‘at the end of the day, I have another job, and I’m not even tripping.’