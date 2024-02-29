Christine Bedore, Georgia biology professor and AES treasurer busted stealing $300K earmarked for shark research on personal expenditures over course of 5 years.

A biology professor previously featured on National Geographic has been accused of stealing more than $300,000 which had been earmarked to shark and stingray research, only to spend it on herself, according to police.

Christine Bedore, 44, a professor and researcher at Georgia Southern University, surrendered to police in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.

The illicit disbursement is alleged to have occurred while Bedore worked as a treasurer at the non-profit organization American Elasmobranch Society (AES), which does research in marine biology with sharks and stingrays.

Amazon purchases, oral surgery, a down payment on a car

The president of AES told cops in November that Bedore had been bilking money from the foundation’s checking and savings accounts, according to police.

Over five years, Bedore made transactions totaling at least $300,000 that she used for personal expenses, ‘including medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, utilities, pet insurance, travel, entertainment, and more,’ cops said.

The researcher also used the funds for Amazon purchases, oral surgery, a down payment on a car, along with personal utility bills.

Beder had been previously featured on National Geographic TV show, ‘Sharkfest,’ the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bedore is charged with scheming to defraud more than $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000 — both first-degree felonies, according to police.

A breach of trust

‘Dr. Bedore is highly published. She is clearly smart and clearly in support of the marine biology community as is the non-profit that she volunteered her time to as it’s treasurer for over 5 years. Unfortunately, while Dr. Bedore seems to be a very well-educated marine biologist very passionate about her work, she appeared to be putting her own personal desires above the work of other scientists,’ said Meredith Censullo, the public information officer for the Bradenton Police Department, FOX13 reported.

Adding, ‘To lose at least 300,000 dollars because someone wanted to put a down payment on a car, or have a surgery or subscribe to personal services that has to be very insulting to the scientific community to which she was apart of.’

AES told WFLA in a statement on Wednesday that the news of Bedore’s arrest was ‘very unfortunate.’

‘However, our members are continuing with the important research and conservation work that supports our mission,’ the organization said. ‘Our dedication to support the next generation of scientists in the discovery and conservation of sharks, skates and rays will continue to remain strong.’

Georgia Southern University said it is following its own policies to address the situation.