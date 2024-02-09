Kendra Long, Henderson, Las Vegas drug dealing mom secret $430K meth stash discovered by her 9 year old son only for cops to arrive at residence and confront mom according to newly released body-cam video.

Next time she’ll just pick a better place to stash the sh*t ….

A 9-year-old Las Vegas area boy has probably done his mother a ‘life changing’ favor after he handed cops his drug-dealing mom’s drug stash when the ’sobbing boy’ handed police a 100-gram (3.5 ounces) bag of methamphetamine he found under her nightstand.

At the time of the discovery, the boy who had locked himself in the bathroom, face-time called his dad who was no longer living with the boy’s mom, Kendra Long. The father in turn called the Henderson Police Department who shortly after arrived at the mom’s residence.

‘Enough meth for hundreds of people’

Kendra Long’s son, who was not identified, met cops at his front door in July 2022 while clutching his iPad and a sandwich-size Ziploc bag full of mom’s meth stash.

The tearful boy handed mom’s drugs stash to authorities in front of his confused mom according to newly released bodycam footage, obtained by KLAS.

‘I just saw a couple of bags, I was curious, pulled it out, and then that’s when I knew what it was,’ the child told police while he was alone.

When asked if he knew what drugs looked like, the 9-year-old replied: ‘Yeah.’

The boy’s son had called his father, Tony, who he now lives with, after finding mom’s drugs stash under her nightstand and locking himself in the bathroom for over an hour.

Upon entering the $430,000 Las Vegas home, an officer shows the mother the bag of drugs. The mom looks on, pretending denying that she didn’t know what was inside.

Bumper meth haul

After examining the drugs, cops determined Kendra Long had around 100 grams in her possession, which would have been enough for hundreds of people.

Bodycam video shows one of the officers telling his partner, that the bust was one of the ‘top five’ meth moments in his ’20-year career of meth hauls.’

‘I can honestly say this is the first time I can say that a kid’s walked out with 12 pounds of meth in a baggie and handed it to us,’ the cop told his partner, who was handling the drugs on a back porch table.

Officers informed Long inside her home that the amount of drugs present was too much to be ‘personal use,’ but enough for a ‘couple hundred people to party on a weekend.’

Long was arrested for drug trafficking and child abuse and further investigation found the mom had been dealing drugs, according to KLAS. Long denied knowing drugs were in her house at the time.

Hours later, she would post her $25,000 bail.

According to Long’s Linkedin profile, she specializes in property management and is the owner of a real estate brokerage firm.

Prosecutors said Long violated a family court order and broke other rules.

She was later given probation, which she violated, according to KLAS. The also had to attend an in-patient drug program.