Sanjay Shah Vistex CEO killed in freak accident as chain carrying him and firm president, Raju Datla, snapped, hurling both men 15 onto a concrete dias below, killing the CEO and seriously injuring president. What went wrong?

He build an empire, but failed to see through a ‘cheap gimmick…’ A tech boss plunged to his death during firm celebrations to the horror of attending guests.

Sanjay Shah, CEO of U.S firm, Vistex, was making a grand performance in an iron cage before part of the chain supporting the structure snapped, live video captured.

The freak accident took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, India, during the company’s silver jubilee on Thursday evening.

Unnecessary risks during ‘show off’ presentation

Sanjay, accompanied by his colleague Raju Datla, entered an iron cage on stage intended to be lowered from a height.

During the ‘performance,’ a voice could be heard imploring attendees to applaud the two firm leaders while fireworks shoot from the stage.

But something suddenly went very wrong. Video captures one side of the iron chain supporting the cage breaking, dropping both men over 15 ft (4.5 metres) to the concrete ground below.

The collapsing cage, pulled by a rolling machine, had iron wires and grills.

‘Suddenly, one of the two wires attached to the cage snapped. Both plunged more than 15 feet and landed on the concrete dais. This caused multiple injuries,’ police said.

Sanjay and Raju were rushed to the hospital, but the CEO succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His colleague remains in a serious condition.

What could possibly go wrong….?

‘Shah and Raju being lowered from the cage onto the dais was a planned event to kickstart the celebrations,’ a company official told The Times of India.

Police added that a case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another company official.

Vistex, an Illinois-based firm, had arranged accommodations for its staff at Ramoji Film City and had planned a two-day celebration for its silver jubilee.

The company specialises in revenue management solutions and services, with 20 global offices and more than 2,000 employees.

Vistex serves leading brands such as GM, Barilla, and Bayer.

Originally from Mumbai, Sanjay Shah was a tech entrepreneur who played a pivotal role in leading Vistex to become a prominent player in the industry.

Shah was also active in philanthropy through the establishment of the Vistex Foundation which provides grants to non-profits focusing on health, education, and basic needs.

Raju Datla has been with Vistex since 2000, and played a key role in shaping and expanding the firm’s Solution Delivery capabilities, the company’s website reads.