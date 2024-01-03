Hanover murder suicide: Rogelio Arvizu, Hanover, Pennsylvania dad stabs wife to death, teen son then self. Victims identified as estranged wife, Guadalupe Arvizu-Morales, and couple’s teen son, Dylan Arvizu-Morales. Elder son who was also attacked survives.

And it continues. Pennsylvania authorities have ruled that a stabbing last week that left three people dead was a murder-suicide.

Rogelio Arvizu, 50, according to Hanover police fatally assaulted his estranged wife, 49-year-old Guadalupe Arvizu-Morales, and his son, 17-year-old Dylan Arvizu-Morales before then taking his own life.

The double murder suicide took place, Thursday morning at a home in the 900 block of East Walnut Street, York County, just three days after the father turned 50 on Christmas Day, the Daily Voice reported.

Estranged husband arrives at family home

Police said Arvizu also attacked and stabbed his 27-year-old son when he arrived at the house.

The son was able to get away and get help from a bystander to call 911.

Arvizu fled the home and inflicted wounds on himself, police said. He was found at the rear of the 900 block of Broadway Street with multiple wounds and a laceration. A bloody knife was found nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, WHP reported.

Police said the 27-year-old was treated at a hospital.

Domestic abuse

The Hanover Public School District superintendent sent a letter to the district about the death of Dylan, according to the Evening Sun. The teen who attended Hanover High School, just two blocks from his home, had been expected to graduate with the class of 2024, the newspaper reported.

‘His teachers spoke extremely highly of him and often commented about how much they enjoyed having him in class,’ the release said.

While authorities have yet to say what led to the double murder suicide, they described the stabbing violence as an instance of domestic abuse.

The 27 year old son and sole surviving family member is expected to survive his egregious wounds