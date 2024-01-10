Pamela Reed, Pleasant City, Ohio mom fakes daughter’s cancer, keeps thousands of dollars in donations after fabrications, social media posts and exaggerations.

An Ohio woman is accused of lying about her child having cancer after she allegedly took thousands of dollars from fundraisers for the child according to police.

Pamela Reed, 41, of Pleasant City, Ohio, was arrested on January 8 and transported to the Noble County Jail. Reed was interviewed and police say she admitted during questioning that she had exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions to receive monetary donations from local organizations.

The investigation began January 4, when the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services received information regarding a potential theft by deception.

Mother’s scam found out

A school administrator at the child’s elementary school raised the alarm, police said, when a regular eye exam led to them have ‘concerns’ about the veracity of the mother’s claims that her daughter was ‘fighting cancer’.

The information that was relayed was in reference to a local child that had been publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer. Several local organizations had participated in fundraising efforts and had made monetary contributions to help the family offset medical expenses.

After obtaining information, Sheriff Jason Mackie, along with detectives and Children’s Services began an investigation into the allegation, and they were able to confirm that the child did not have cancer.

Police also said an administrator had contacted a ‘provider’ who confirmed the child did not have cancer or leukemia as Reed had claimed, lawandcrime reported.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000 to the family to aid in cancer treatment expenses.

Theft by deception

Reed following her arrest was charged with theft by deception, a felony of the fourth degree. Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold set her bond at $50,000.

Authorities said the child missed more than 280 school days.

Sheriff Mackie and Misty Wells, Director of the Department of Job and Family Services issued a joint statement commending law enforcement and Children’s Services and encouraging the public to make a report if they suspect any issue concerning a child.

‘We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement’s collaborative efforts to quickly act for the safety of these children. Child abuse and neglect isn’t always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don’t hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring.’

Mackie says if you or an organization you are involved with may have been a victim in this case please contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-5631.