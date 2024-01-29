Base jumper plummets to his death from Thai tower after parachute fails...

Nathy Odinson British base jumper jumps to his death from 29th Thai apartment tower floor after parachute fails to open caught on video in daredevil stunt gone wrong after illegally scaling building.

‘Is this flashing? 3, 2, 1… See you!’ Those are the last words spoken by British base jumper, Nathy Odinson as he faced a camera man, after the skydiver unwittingly jumped to his death from the 29th floor of an apartment building in Thailand he had moments earlier illegally ‘sneaked inside’.

Horrifying footage shows the self-professed ‘adrenaline junkie‘ counting down ‘three, two, one, see ya’ before leaping into the night sky from an apartment building in the coastal resort of Pattaya on Saturday night – only to go into a terrifying death spiral after his parachute failed to open.

The daredevil’s final moments showed him angling forwards with his arms stretched out behind him before leaping through the universe air in a green helmet.

The last moments of Nathy Odinson before he took the fatal jump In Thailand. More on the story 👇https://t.co/tkc70RwE98 pic.twitter.com/sgQRd7creO — Thunder26 (@Thunder261) January 28, 2024

Daredevil had previously been banned from same building

Less than a minute later, Odinson, hailing from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, would be dead.

In the video Mr Odinson can then be heard landing in a tree before hitting the ground with a loud thud. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A friend who had been filming the jump can be heard shouting ‘oh f**k’ after realising what was happening.

Staff at the Lumpini Ville Naklua condo checked CCTV and saw that Mr Odinson and a friend had parked outside then waited for a time when it was quiet before sneaking into the building, local media reported.

The two men then headed onto the roof of the building, with Odison clambering over a small concrete wall on the roof of the building into order to reach the edge.

The security guard said that he had jumped from the building several times before, which posed a risk for pedestrians walking below, the dailymai reported.

He added: ‘They were making video content for social media. They had done this before and they knew it was not allowed.’

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7:30pm local time. However, Mr Odinson could not be saved.

Offered, Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadee, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at the Bang Lamung district police station, ‘he was in a terrible state when we arrived.’

Adrenaline junkie

Adding, ‘The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centered as expected. He was in a terrible state when we arrived.

‘The friend who recorded the video of him jumping was questioned and the video was examined as evidence.

‘Forensics officers are investigating the case further. They are examining the parachute.’

According to the investigation, Nathy Odinson in a bid to skirt border controls had arrived in Pattaya using a student visa.

Nathy Odinson was a regular daredevil and had performed skydives and base jumps around the world. He ran a ‘sky photography’ company and took customers on private skydives.

Police have informed the British Embassy in Bangkok, which is contacting Odinson’s relatives in the United Kingdom.