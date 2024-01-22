Michelle Young suicide: U.S Army soldier & influencer kills self

Michelle Young suicide: U.S Army soldier and Instagram influencer takes her own life days after daughter turning 12. Had advocated better mental health for veterans.

A U.S Army soldier and popular fitness influencer took her own life, days after her daughter turning 12 years old.

Staff Sgt. Michelle Young, 34, took her own life, leaving behind her 12-year-old daughter, days after the mother shared a post celebrating her daughter Gracie’s 12th birthday with her over 108,000 followers.

‘Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I’ve ever known,’ Young wrote. ‘She’s a force to be reckoned with, she’s witty, ambitious, kind, compassionate, intelligent, hardworking, hilarious, and selfless.

Mental health advocate

The Prescott, Arizona, resident enlisted in the Army at 17 years old. She returned from her first deployment seven years later, soon after her daughter’s second birthday.

During that time, she completed two tours in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reported.

‘I was in the military before I became a mother,’ Young wrote on Instagram. ‘I volunteered for this life, she didn’t. She’s had to be away from her only parent during multiple deployments, TDYs, and training, yet she never complains.’

Friends recalled how close Young and Gracie were, with countless photos on social media showing a loving mother and daughter.

On her Instagram account, @michelleyoung17, Young modeled apparel from a female veterans-focused athletic attire company. The influencer advocated for better mental health treatment for veterans while combating homelessness among former soldiers.

She also volunteered at her local shelter as a crisis trauma response volunteer.

In September, she made a post for Suicide Prevention Week recalling how her older brother took his life when she was 14 years old, and encouraged anybody in distress to reach out.

It’s unclear how or where Young took her life or what led up to the service woman committing suicide.