Kambria Gabrielle Darby, Mississippi mother who took toddler to Walmart store dressed only in diaper is arrested and loses custody of her 3 children as she insists she is a good mother, while store worker, Fee Nicole (aka Felicia Darling) is fired for posting viral video against store policy of unfolding incident.

‘I knew I had to do something…’ A Mississippi mom who brought her toddler child to a Walmart store dressed only in diapers in below-freezing temperatures has been arrested. The mother’s arrest comes days after an employee posted viral clip of the mother and child, only to be fired by the retailer.

Kambria Gabrielle Darby, 26, was charged with child neglect after police received a call to the store around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 and found the mother in the parking lot, according to WJTV.

Video captured the mother being confronted by shoppers over the child’s dress, only for the mother to respond ranting irrational inanities. The ensuing scene would soon go viral after being posted by a Walmart employee under the Facebook username Fee Nicole.

Mother confronted inside Walmart store

The employee, whose real name is Felicia Darling, said she ‘knew she had to do something,’ began recording after observing the mother, while herself appropriately dressed for the 20-degree temperature outside, putting her toddler child wearing solely a diaper into a shopping cart, according to WLBT.

‘He’s just an innocent soul. He didn’t ask to be here, so I took action, and I started recording her. Minutes into the video, she threw… she threw cold food on the baby, and he was sad and just looked down. It seemed like in his eyes he was just looking for help. He was crying out for help,’ Darling originally posted on her Facebook wall. The video has since been removed.

Footage showed several shoppers at the Byram, Miss. location confronting Darby as she made her way through the store, stopping at one of the freezer aisles and tossing a bag of frozen vegetables towards her shivering child as he sat inside the shopping cart solely in his diapers.

‘She’s throwing cold food on this child. What’s wrong with you?’ a man was heard saying in the recorded footage.

‘Lower your voice, who are you,’ the mother snapped back at the concerned shopper.

‘You’re crazy,’ a man called the mother before she turned around and delivered a vulgar rant, pausing only to twerk briefly for the camera.

Mom loses custody of toddler along with 2 other children

Upon speaking with Darby outside, law enforcement figured out the child was put into clothing by shoppers inside the store, but was still freezing and shaking from the cold.

In another video posted by Darling, (also removed) a shopper dresses the child with clothes from the store while the mother stood nearby scrolling on her phone.

EMS crews were called to check on the child before Child Protection Services arrived and released the child to an approved relative.

As part of her release, Darby was mandated to have no contact with all three of her children as set by Hinds County Youth Court.

But there’s more.

Darby would soon after take to social media, with the mother defending her actions and the way she parented her children, posting a 656-word Facebook post, along with 54 photos, which she sought to prove that ‘she is not a bad mother.’

‘I have pics of every meal I’ve cooked them’ as proof of her parenting fitness. This deformation (sic) of character is hurting my heart,’ she wrote in the post viewed by the Daily Mail.

‘I knew I had to do something…’

Darby in the post, compared her treatment inside the Walmart to the way Jesus was treated.

‘They did Jesus the same way, he felt sick to his stomach as well; he didn’t want to go through it.’

The mother of three says she hasn’t seen her kids since the incident and didn’t have a decent meal because of it.

‘I haven’t seen my kids since they were taken away from me by CPS. Last night was my first night eating a few crackers since my kids have been gone,’ the mother stated. ‘I know this too shall pass. I know one day me and my kids will be reunited.’

Commenting on the worker who took video of Darby before firing her, Walmart released the following statement: ‘We don’t discuss personnel matters involving current or former associates. All associates are encouraged and empowered to use their judgment in contacting authorities when they see something that may be wrong, however all associates are also expected to follow the Walmart Code of Conduct.’

Darling said that she was hurt after she was fired, while defending her actions, insisting that she had to do something.

Darby who is scheduled to return to court to answer the charges against her, faces up to six years in jail if convicted.