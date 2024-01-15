Hydi Cain missing: Georgia teen vanishes from Fayetteville home

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Where is she? 16 year old Georgia girl leaves home in Pj’s,...

Hydi Cain missing: Georgia teen girl vanishes from family Fayetteville home during mental breakdown wearing only PJ’s, sweatshirt and no shoes.

A Georgia family have been left dumbfounded after their 16 year old daughter left the family home early January in just her pajamas, sweatshirt and barefoot during a suspected mental breakdown.

Hydi Cain vanished during the early morning hours of Jan. 7 following a ‘psychotic episode,’ according to a missing poster.

Fayetteville Police near Atlanta have launched a search for Cain, who is described as 5-foot-1, 130 pounds, and having blonde hair.

A missing poster added that the teen was in ‘grave danger,’ WSB-TV reported.

The City of Fayetteville Department of Public Safety shared information on social media Saturday about Hydi’s disappearance.

‘Worried sick…’

Cops suggested that Hydi may have since dyed her hair black since going missing.

‘On January 7, 2024, Hydi Cain left her residence in the early hours of the morning,’ they wrote in a Facebook post.

‘She was last seen wearing pajamas pants, a sweatshirt and no shoes. Any information on the whereabouts of Hydi, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta,’ the post concluded.

Cain’s distraught mother, Sidney Fyffe, has been sharing frequent posts on social media about her missing daughter.

‘Being a parent of an almost adult is the hardest thing I have ever done. They think they know what is out there. But they don’t,’ she wrote on Facebook last week.

‘Y’all please help me bring my daughter home safe,’ the mom continued. ‘Police are involved, but there is still no word on her whereabouts, and her mom and little sister are worried sick.’