Teen charged with running down man with car who threw snowball

Hamza Velic, South Burlington, Vermont charged with attempting to repeatedly run down man with car after throwing snowball at his car.

A South Burlington, Vermont teen has been charged with attempted murder after police say he tried multiple times to run a person over with his car.

Hamza Velic, 18, was arrested by the Burlington Police Department on Friday following an incident the previous day in which he allegedly hit another person with his vehicle.

Velic according to cops decided to go after the victim after the un-named man throwing a snowball at his car.

‘This was intent’ and ‘alarming and erratic’

In a surveillance video released by police, the victim can be seen running at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle, driven by Velic, accelerates over the sidewalk and hits him, sending him flying, MYNBC5 reported.

Police said the victim, who was uninjured by the crash, later gets up to retrieve his belongings before the suspect vehicle returned for a second and third time, striking him once before fleeing.

An arresting detective recommended that Velic be charged with attempted murder for the manner in which he allegedly tried to harm the victim.

Presiding Judge Michael Harris called the incident, ‘alarming and erratic,’ WCAX reported.

‘This was intent,’ Harris said. ‘He can’t say he just went too fast around the speed and struck someone. He was preying and trying to strike this person down.’

Velic is being held on $5,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday.

The man who was hit by the car was treated at the hospital and released.