Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, Laquey, Missouri math teacher arrested having sex with teen student, with boy’s dad, Mark Creighton, giving permission to inappropriate relationship.

A Missouri math teacher employed by the Laquey school district has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old high school student.

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, 26, of Waynesville, near St. Louis, was arrested by the Garden Ridge Police Department in Texas on Friday in Comal County.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have taken place in Missouri’s Pulaski County, about 800 miles away from where the female educator was apprehended by cops.

Teen victim discovered with scratches on his back after sex with teacher

The woman’s arrest comes following revelations that the teenage boy’s father, Mark Creighton, has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after it was claimed he knew that his son was in a relationship with the educator.

Court documents state that the teen and teacher had sex during school and used other students as ‘lookouts,’ according to KRCG.

According to court records, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Laquey school resource officer who reported the relationship to the police.

A student came forward and showed photographs of his classmate with scratches on his back to law enforcement.

The teen said the scratches were from Clifton-Carmack after having sex with the teacher in the classmate’s driveway.

Clifton-Carmack, who has two young daughters of her own, was recently divorced having been married to Chance Carmack, who is an amateur mix martial arts fighter and who had completed basic training in the U.S. Army.

Teacher turned up to school wearing ‘tight or low-cut shirts’

Detectives visited the school district on December 8 to speak with the teacher and took her phone but until police got a warrant to unlock it, they were unable to see any incriminating messages.

At the time, Clifton-Carmack denied having any kind of relationship with any students outside of school.

After getting a warrant, police found text messages that related to the alleged relationship with the 16-year-old male victim.

The student who came forward to report the relationship said the teacher is ‘too friendly with students and sometimes will dress inappropriately at school.’

According to court documents, Clifton-Carmack would often wear ‘tight or low-cut shirts’ to show off her ‘headlights.’

She would also wear tight leggings that ‘show off her body,’ and would often be reprimanded by the school’s administration for being ‘too close with students.’

Dad covered for his son

Clifton-Carmack left Missouri to go to Texas to visit family around December 23 and had not returned as of January 3.

Clifton-Carmack was arrested on Friday after fleeing Missouri for Texas.

The teacher in the Laquey R5 school district was arrested ‘without incident’ and booked into the Comal County Jail. She was charged with sexual contact with a student, statutory rape in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and child molestation / being more than four years older than a victim under the age of 17, the dailymail reported.

The teenage boy’s father, Mark Creighton, now also face charges after it was alleged he knew of his son’s alleged relationship with the teacher.

‘[Mark] Creighton knew of the relationship of his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher and instead of reporting the information, he continued to cover for them and allowed the relationship to continue’ and ‘even allowed Hailey to come over to his residence and see the victim while he was present,’ court documents state.

He was arrested in Missouri and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Mark Creighton has been told to have no contact with Clifton-Carmack.

Abuse of trust, power and authority and parenting failure

Those charges are punishable by three to ten years in prison.

‘We have been made aware of criminal charges being filed against an employee for alleged misconduct,’ Laquey R-5 School District Superintendent Kent Stoumbaugh said.

‘We understand that charges are not the same as a conviction and the employee is to be considered innocent until proven guilty. We must stress, however, that the alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees.

‘The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing. The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return. We strive to ensure that every individual is treated with respect, kindness and fairness, so that all feel safe, secure and welcomed in our schools.’

It remained unclear why the boy’s father allowed the sexual relationship between his son and the teacher to occur and why the role model declined to protect his teen son.

Also unclear is how the arrested female educator came to abuse her position of trust, authority, power and subjugate her male victim.