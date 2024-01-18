Elliott Binney, Bixby, Oklahoma man leaves scene of car accident that led to his teen daughter, Shelby Binney killed and other family members injured. Father has extensive history of driving violations, some even dismissed and had never previously served jailed time.

An Oklahoma man with an extensive history of driving violations has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a car accident that killed his 16-year-old cheerleader daughter and injured other members of his family.

Elliott Binney, 41, was pictured in an arresting mugshot photo some hours later, with the dad bearing two black eyes and other facial bruises following the rollover crash he fled without ‘trying’ to help.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle wreck in Bixby around 9:20 p.m, Thursday week ago, 2 News reported, citing the Bixby Police Department.

Dad was passing vehicles in a no passing zone moments before crash

Binney’s teen daughter, Shelby, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, cops said.

Three of her family members — including one adult and two elementary school-aged children — were also hospitalized following the crash, 2 News stated.

Police arrested Binney about 50 miles from the scene in Checotah on Friday morning.

Binney, 41, was driving about 70 miles per hour and passing multiple cars in a no-passing zone moments before the accident, witnesses said.

Vodka bottles found at two car scenes

The father was seen standing outside the family’s SUV after the crash.

A witness approached the man and asked who was still in the car, with the ‘disorientated’ man running away, they said.

Police now believe that Binney initially fled on foot before getting into a second vehicle.

‘He walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a vehicle. We were able to track this vehicle electronically and ultimately made an arrest in the case,’ Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told FOX23.

Binney was behind the wheel of a gray pickup truck when Checotah Police took him into custody on Friday, body camera footage showed.

When officers went through Binney’s car, they found vodka and several pill bottles with the labels torn off in the front seat, according to the footage.

Binney told officers that the accident was caused by him skidding on an oil spot and running off the road, FOX23 said.

There was also a bottle of vodka at the scene, and Binney admitted that the family bought the liquor and that he had a gulp of it while driving.

Extensive driving violations but no jail time

Binney has an extensive criminal history, mostly traffic related charges dating back as far as 25 years ago. Of note, the ‘family man’ has never served jail time and had eight charges declined or dismissed, including no less than 2 DIY charges.

The father was previously booked for leaving the scene of a car accident, but also had that charge dismissed, only to be arrested on the same charge some years later.

At the crash site, flowers and a balloon honor Shelby’s life.

There is also a knocked-down street sign, broken fence, and debris from the SUV Shelby Binney was thrown out of.