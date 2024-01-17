Ellen Phillips, former Kentucky teacher’s aide pleads guilty to attempting online enticement of a minor and having sex with multiple teen boys. Educator also going by Ellen Shell from Danville is to be sentenced in April.

A teaching aide has admitted to having sex with multiple teen boys while working at a Kentucky elementary school.

Ellen Phillips, previously Ellen Shell, 38, from Danville, according to a Justice Attorney’s release, pleaded guilty on Friday to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

She confessed to having sexual relationships with ‘numerous teenage boys’ mostly aged between 14 and 16 at the same time in Boyle and Garrard Countries in 2022.

Teaching assistant repeatedly tried to get teen to sneak out and have sex with her

Phillips was working as a teaching aide at Woodlawn Elementary School in Boyle County but was suspended when the allegations emerged.

The former educator will be sentenced in April and now faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a and a maximum of life in prison, FOX56 reports.

Phillips communicated with the victims on Snapchat, Facebook and over text and would then often meet up with them to have sex.

In her plea agreement, Phillips admitted on December 20, 2022, to repeatedly trying to persuade a 15-year-old boy to sneak out of his home to meet her to have sex.

When the boy told her he couldn’t get out because his mother was awake, Phillips offered him alcohol and oral sex and suggested excuses he could give his mother.

The boy told her he couldn’t leave to meet her.

Abuse of trust, authority and power

The mother of one of the victims, who wishes to remain anonymous, told FOX 56 that she went to high school with Phillips and their kids grew up together.

She said: ‘These boys are not aware of the laws that protect them and would not come forward because they thought they would be in trouble.’

She said Phillips had bought her son alcohol at the time of the incident: ‘He said she brought them alcohol 3 to 4 times. I can’t wrap my mind around the extent of what she’s done.’

Phillips was arrested in April 2023, when two minors came forward alleging she had raped them on three separate occasions between July 6 and August 15, 2022, when they were 16.

She was charged with three counts of third-degree rape.

When the allegations emerged she was suspended from her role at the Woodlawn Elementary School.

Boyle County Superintendent Mike LaFavers wrote to parents at the time to say that law enforcement had informed the district of a legal matter alleging unlawful behavior of a Woodlawn Elementary classified employee.

The county did not name the employee, but said that they had been placed on administrative leave.

Before Woodlawn, Phillips worked at Lancaster Elementary School in Garrard County.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victims.