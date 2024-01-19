Christantus Omondi beats Scotty Jackson Fort Worth delivery driver to death with wood he was delivering after coming at man and homeowner as wood was being dropped off. Kenyan emigre suspected of being high at the time of attack.

Could it be even more weirder? A Fort Worth, Texas delivery driver was beaten to death by a naked man with the firewood he was delivering according to court documents.

Charged with the murder of 51 year old Scotty Jackson was Christantus Omondi a 27 year old Kenyan emigre.

Police say after the brutal ‘unprovoked’ attack, Omondi went back to the Airbnb he was renting and threatened another tenant.

The victim was just doing his job, dropping off firewood at a residence in Fort Worth on the evening of January 13, circa, 8.30pm. The homeowner came outside to help him amid freezing temperatures. Fortunately for the homeowner, who chose not to reveal his identity, they survived the ordeal.

The homeowner told police that he had called Jackson to buy firewood. When Jackson arrived with a U-Haul filled with wood, a naked man, behaving belligerently approached him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit cited by FOX4.

‘This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave,’ the homeowner told FOX4. ‘Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’’

Omondi in turn pushed Jackson, striking Jackson repeatedly with a piece of wood before dumping a wheelbarrow on him.

Omondi then chased the homeowner back inside his house.

Suspect proceeded to attack a second person

The homeowner watched Omondi go back over to Jackson and beat him to death with the firewood before then barricading himself in the Airbnb he was staying in across the street.

‘Fully believe with my whole heart that he was out to murder both of us,’ the homeowner said.

Police found 51-year-old Scotty Jackson dead in the front yard with ‘severe blunt force trauma’ to the head and neck according to arresting documents.

Responding officers noted that other witnesses confirmed the homeowner’s account, as did video surveillance.

A female tenant inside the Airbnb later told police that she was trying to do laundry when Omondi, who she recognized as a tenant of another room, ran into the house yelling at her.

The woman told officers Omondi tried to force his way into her room yelling, ‘I’ll beat your a–. I’m going to f— you up.’ The woman made her way to the bathroom, and Omondi was trying to force his way inside when police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Under the influence and prior criminal history

Police told Omondi to leave the home, and as he left, he continued to yell at officer, documents show. The woman told officers the man appeared high on an unknown substance.

Omondi, who was still naked, was ‘non-compliant and aggressive,’ according to the affidavit. Police deployed a taser, and Omondi was eventually detained.

Neighbors say Omondi had only rented that Airbnb on that street a few days prior.

Omondi does have a criminal history, including evading arrest. Last year, he held a security guard at gunpoint in Tarrant County.

Omondi has been charged with murder, aggravated assault of a security officer and obstruction. He is being held in the Tarrant County Corrections Center on $312,000 bond.

Authorities have yet to say what prompted Omondi targeting the delivery driver, how he came to be naked along the street during the freezing night and what the man may have been under the influence of at the time of the ‘nonsensical’ attack.