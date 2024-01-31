Wife, 71, tries to smother husband of 52 years to death after...

A 71-year-old Florida woman has been accused of attempting to kill her husband after the man receiving a postcard from a woman he dated 60 years ago.

Bertha Yalter was arrested Thursday after police responded to a home in North Miami Beach and found an ‘extremely fragile’ victim with open sores, lacerations, bruising, and bite marks, according to Miami-Dade County court records obtained by Fox 13.

The victim, Memo Yalter, the defendant’s husband of 52 years, said the 71 year old woman tried to smother him with a pillow after he received correspondence from a girlfriend he knew six decades ago. Police arrested Yalter on several charges, including second-degree murder, after interviewing both her and the victim.

During a subsequent court hearing, a public defender argued that there was no evidence to suggest the defendant had been trying to kill the victim.

‘Judge, there is nothing indicating she was trying to kill him,’ the lawyer said, pushing for a downgraded charge of domestic battery, Law&Crime reported.

The prosecution in turn argued that putting a pillow over the victim’s face ‘that would suffocate and kill him’ should be considered attempted murder.

‘I think she also admitted to urinating on him,’ the state’s attorney added. ‘So, I think if you look at the totality of the circumstances, this appears to be more than a domestic battery by strangulation.’

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Ellen Sue Venzer subsequently agreed with the state, Local10 reported.

In addition to second-degree murder, Yalter is also facing aggravated battery against on a person older than 65 and tampering with a witness or victim charges.

Not immediately clear is what prompted the former long time love interest to reach out to her former boyfriend and whether the victim’s wife had previously come in contact with the postcard sender?