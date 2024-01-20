Andrea Alarcon shoots & kills Ruben Alarcon & 2 young daughters ahead of upcoming eviction after Union, NJ home they lived in for 15 years went into foreclosure.

The American Dream doesn’t always work out…

A New Jersey mom fatally shot her husband and two young daughters before turning the gun on herself as the family were being evicted from their suburban home.

Andrea Alarcon, 42, killed Ruben Alarcon, 51, and their children Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6 in a murder-suicide inside their Union property on Wednesday, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

60 days to go where?

Sheriffs arrived at the home to serve an eviction notice at around 10.30am when they discovered all four family members with mortal gunshot wounds.

Investigators concluded that Andrea was responsible for the deaths as the murder weapon was close to her body.

The family had been living in the property for 15 years but it was sold for $322,000 in November at Sherriff’s sale and they had 60 days to leave, NJ.com reported.

How much did the family owe on the property and where were they supposed to go?

‘In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public,’ Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

‘Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event.’

Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly said the deaths were ‘a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core’.

He added: ‘Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims’.

Neighbors told CBS New York they had not seen anyone at the home in days, and one neighbor stated he had not been aware children lived in the home.

The Alarcon family had 60 days to vacate their home after it was sold in a sheriff’s sale in November and were set to be evicted before the tragedy. It remained unclear what the family were in debt for the foreclosed property, and whether they had been able to secure new accommodation.