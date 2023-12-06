Portland 6 year old boy mauled to death by caretaker's two dogs

Portland 6 year old boy mauled to death by two large dogs after being dropped off by his grandmother at caretaker’s home to be taken to school.

A 6-year-old boy dropped off at his caretaker’s Portland, Oregon home was mauled to death by two dogs, Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the single-family home near Northeast 113th Avenue and Schuyler Street at 7:41 a.m. and were greeted at the front door by a woman covered in blood, police said.

The boy’s body was found inside a garage adjoining the home where the homeowner’s two dogs – a large Great Dane and mastiff mixes were kept, said Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner.

Animals euthanized

The woman had gone into the garage that morning when the boy was inside the house. The boy opened the door to the garage and one of the dogs attacked him, police said the woman told them. The second dog was also involved in the attack, but wasn’t ‘the primary aggressor,’ Benner said according to Oregon Live.

The woman tried pulling the dog off the boy and grabbed a gun, but didn’t shoot, Benner said.

The woman’s hands were injured while trying to stop the attack, Benner said. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two dogs were still inside the garage as of 10:40 a.m., with Multnomah County Animal Services expected to take custody of the animals.

Come Wednesday morning, the canines were euthanized, KPTV reported.

A third dog that was also in the home at the time of the attack is being held by Multnomah County Animal Services pending further investigation.

‘We understand that the homeowner/dog owner did everything in her power to stop this attack, at some point even grabbing a gun. It never got that far,’ Benner told FOX 12.

‘She did everything she could to save this boy’s life.’

Charges?

Prior to the fatal dog attack, Multnomah County Animal Services had received no complaints involving that address and had no record of dispatching officers there, according to county spokesperson Alicia Mendez.

The caretaker who lived at the Northeast Portland address with her husband is friends with the boy’s grandmother, KOIN reported. The caretaker routinely took the 6 year old boy to school.

The Police Bureau’s child abuse detectives are leading the investigation, with assistance from homicide detectives, Benner said.

‘I speak for everyone in the bureau when I say our hearts break for the boy, for his family, for his friends,’ Benner said. ‘It’s just unimagineable.’

News of the tragedy shocked locals.

‘They’re fine, they’re so friendly, they’d be jumping on me,’ neighbor Sergey Dengub, who said he interacted with the dogs before, told KOIN.

‘They were big dogs, but they were really friendly dogs,’ he added.

‘I spoke to [the owner’s husband] today…he is very stressed.’

It is too early to say whether the dog owner will face criminal charges, Benner said.