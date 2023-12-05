Dad accidentally stabs self to death wearing knife around neck as necklace

Patrick Kenney Jr, Milton, Massachusetts dad of two killed in freak accident after ‘accidentally’ stabbing self to death while wearing knife around neck as necklace.

When you openly invite disaster or tragedy or both in your life… A Massachusetts father was killed in a freak accident after accidentally stabbing himself with a knife he wore on a lanyard around his neck, according to authorities.

Police initially thought Patrick Kenney Jr. of Milton, had been attacked Saturday night when the dad of two was found collapsed in the parking lot of Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, about 11 miles north of Boston, WCVB reported.

Cops later ruled that the 42-year-old dad of young twins had somehow stabbed himself with a knife around his neck in what his family has since described as a ‘horrible tragedy.’

Dad of two had been attending family birthday party

‘This incident appears to be accidental, and no additional parties are believed to be involved,’ District Attorney Paul Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a joint statement.

Kenney was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston shortly after he was found outside the restaurant, where he had gone by bus for a family birthday party, NBC 10 reported.

‘Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy,’ the man’s family said in a statement.

Adding, ‘Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy.’

Kenney and his family were regulars at the Kowloon restaurant, according to its owners, the Wong family.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Nothing else matters at this time. We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed,’ the Wong family said in a statement.

Tragedy leaves behind wife and two young twins

On Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe was created by Lauren Kenney’s sisters – Liz and Bridget – to help the family in what has been described as ‘an indescribable loss.’

‘Patrick, our sister Lauren’s husband, departed unexpectedly, leaving behind a grieving wife and their precious children, Ava & Patrick.’

‘Pat was not just a loving father; he was also Lauren’s best friend and confidant. His sudden absence has created a void that words cannot fill.

‘As we navigate this challenging time, our main focus is ensuring that the children receive the support necessary to navigate their daily lives amid these newfound challenges.

‘To provide a safety net for Lauren, Ava, and Patrick during this period of grief, we’re launching this GoFundMe campaign.

‘Your generosity will contribute to their future educational needs, ensuring that Pat’s dream of securing a bright future for his family endures.

‘The funds raised will also establish a resource for the children’s long-term educational and additional requirements.’