Miracle Rivera, Largo, Florida woman beats boyfriend with Christmas tree during early morning hours following argument with boyfriend.

A Florida woman has been accused of repeatedly striking her boyfriend with a Christmas tree during an argument during early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Miracle Rivera, 20, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded in Largo just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Largo Police Department.

Rivera and the victim were in a verbal altercation at the time of the incident, police said. At one point, the two separated from one another after the victim went into the living room. That’s when Rivera followed them into the living room, picked up a Christmas tree and struck the victim repeatedly while they were lying on the couch, according to the affidavit.

The victim suffered several minor scratches on much of his upper body and arms, FOX35 reported.

The relationship between Rivera and the victim was not made clear in the arrest affidavit, but the incident was described as domestic in nature.

Rivera was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released from custody on Christmas Day. Rivera has since pleaded not guilty.

A judge ordered Rivera to have no ‘illegal contact’ with the victim, with whom Rivera has resided for two years. The identity of the victim was not immediately known.