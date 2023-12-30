Kentucky mom going in for kidney stone operation wakes up to quadruple...

Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Mullins Kentucky woman going in for kidney stone operation wakes up to find that she now needs quadruple amputation after suffering septic shock.

A perfect storm no one could’ve anticipated … A Kentucky woman going in for a kidney stone operation woke up post surgery to find that she would need a quadruple amputation of all her four limbs if she were to stay alive.

Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Mullins, 41, a married mother of two boys, went to get a kidney stone removed from her body. It was while during post surgery that it was discovered that Mullins kidney stone had become infected and spread through out her body, causing Mullins — a former nurse — to become septic.

To save her life, doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs along with informing the former nurse that she would lose both of her arms below her elbows, too.

‘These are the cards I’ve been dealt and these are the hands I’m going to play’

Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs.

After initially rushing to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, KY, Mullins was taken by ambulance to U.K. Hospital in Lexington.

Despite the pain and horror of her condition, Mullins has remained defiant and brave, expressing gratitude that she was still alive.

Told the former healthcare worker via LEX 18: ‘I’ve lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I’m going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally.

‘The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, “This is what they had to do to save your life. This is what’s happened”.’

When asked how she was staying upbeat, Mullins said: ‘I just said these are the cards I’ve been dealt and these are the hands I’m going to play.

‘I’m just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point.’

Perfect storm of a life changing tragedy

Apart from her family and friends, the mother also found support within her community.

‘At one time I think they told 40 people were in the waiting room here. The calls and the texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement

‘I just can’t fathom that people are doing things like that for me,’ Mullins said while in hospital.’

As the former nurse prepares for rehab, physical therapy and prosthetics, a GoFundMe page has been set up for her to deal with medical bills.

Her friend, Heather Beshears set up the crowdfunding page and wrote: ‘Cindy, as most of her friends call her, is a lovely, caring, brave and beautiful young lady who has recently experienced a life-changing tragedy that will leave her as a quadruple amputee.

Defiant and brave in the face of adversity

‘Cindy and her family will have to make a few adjustments to their home to accommodate Cindy’s needs as well as her prosthetics and adaptive equipment.

‘The costs of all of this can be overwhelming. We started this fundraiser because we want to support our hero Cindy, as well as her husband DJ who has been by her side every step of the way.’

The fundraiser at the time of publishing had raised $64,236 out of its $250,000 goal.

Common complications involved in kidney stone surgery are infection, blood loss during the procedure, stones not breaking down and injury to other organs.