Lauren Erickson Van Wart, Boston bride, 44, killed by shark paddle boarding off New Providence, Bahamas while on honeymoon with newly married groom.

A Boston woman was killed by a shark while holidaying in the Bahamas with her newly married husband during their honeymoon according to local officials.

The 44-year-old woman, since identified as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, was paddle boarding with a male relative Monday morning about three-quarters of a mile from shore when the shark suddenly bit her around 11:15 a.m, in New Providence, Royal Bahamas police said.

A lifeguard witnessed the ‘rare’ shark attack from the beach at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and raced out to the pair in a boat to rescue them, police spokesperson Sgt. Desiree Ferguson told reporters.

‘You could hear the faint screams for help’

The guard brought both back to shore, where CPR was administered to Van Wart, a Boston math editor.

However, she suffered ‘serious injuries to the right side of her body,’ including her hip area and her upper limb, Ferguson said.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was carried off the beach. The male relative according to officials was un-harmed.

A jet ski operator told the Nassau Guardian that he saw the attack from the shore.

‘It was crazy because… I watched them push out from the beach,’ he said of the pair. ‘They were laughing and talking.’

When he looked back, he only saw the man on his board.

‘When I saw it was only the guy standing on the board, I said she must have fallen off,’ he said. ‘Then you could actually hear the faint shouts of him screaming for help.’

Not so rare shark attacks

Witnesses told local outlets that the newlyweds, had only gotten married the day before at the island. The identity of the groom was not immediately known.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore,’ Sandals Resort said in a statement to WCVB. ‘We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.’

The type of shark involved in the attack was not immediately clear.

Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates – where Van Wart worked as a math editor – paid tribute to her dedication and commitment to students, the dailymail reported.

‘Our team is heartbroken and grieving the loss of a dear and trusted colleague and friend,’ he said.

‘Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched. Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all.

‘Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.’

Lauren Erickson Van Wart’s death is the second shark attack in the Bahamas — where such attacks are fairly rare — in just under two weeks and the third fatal attack in just over a year.

On Nov. 21, a 47-year-old German woman went missing after she encountered a shark during a dive in waters off West End, Grand Bahama.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family off the coast of New Providence.