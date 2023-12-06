James Yoo, Arlington, Virginia homeowner blows house up after years of ongoing accusations of fraud, government conspiracies on social media. Systems engineer presumed dead.

A Washington DC suburb area man embroiled in ongoing litigation with authorities is presumed dead after blowing his house up during a standoff with police.

James Yoo, 56, was the sole occupant of his unit in a duplex house in Arlington, Virginia, which the man blew up Monday evening, authorities said.

The homeowner’s demise follows ongoing antagonism with government officials and agencies whom he accused of conspiratorial activities and of fraudulent activities, along with spying on him.

Body parts believed to be that of homeowner found

Officers were called to Yoo’s Arlington house at 16:45 local time following reports of someone firing a flare gun.

Neighbours were evacuated. When police approached the building, shots were fired, before the house exploding.

Three officers sustained minor injuries. No neighbours or bystanders were hurt, police said during a Tuesday news conference.

Around 10 to 12 homes in the surrounding area were affected by the blast. Police were investigating what caused the explosion.

Fire officials said the gas supply to the house had been turned off prior to the blast.

The incident began when police say James Yoo fired a flare gun more than 30 times from inside his home.

After authorities were called, they got a search warrant for the home.

They first tried to speak to Yoo over the phone and through loudspeakers, only for the homeowner to fail to respond.

Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said officers then broke down the door to the home and came under suspected gunfire.

‘Officers could not locate the source of the suspected gunfire or its intended target,’ Mr Penn said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed that James Yoo was the man involved in the Arlington, Virginia explosion and is dead. Investigators reportedly found human remains in the wreckage. Yoo appeared to be mentally unwell according to online posts where he suggested that people had… pic.twitter.com/8obLnY50Zz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2023

Social media posts offer clues

Police used what they described as ‘non-flammable’ chemicals in areas where the suspect was believed to be hiding in an attempt to get him out of the home.

The house blew up shortly afterwards, at around 20:25.

Human remains were found in the wreckage and medical examiners are working to positively identify them as those of the suspect, Mr Penn said.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, nor other suspects, police said.

James Yoo’s social media accounts showed the Arlington man having spent years filing legal claims and alleging conspiracies with little evidence to back them up.

He posted videos online of documents from a number of lawsuits that accused people of stalking, threatening and harassing him.

Yoo’s claims were consistently thrown out by the courts.

Police were also looking into ‘concerning social media posts’ believed made by Mr Yoo.

As recently as October, Yoo had taken to social media and promoted what he described as the Jan. 6 “Fedsurrection” conspiracy, which claims the Capitol riot was an inside job. “THEY do not want an actual ‘coup’ against THEM so THEY rig, orchestrate and control a FAKE ‘Jan 6th’ ‘event,’ ‘riot’ and then RIG trials to set FAKE precedence in attempts to scare and control the People’s minds,” Yoo wrote.

🚨💥FBI Tried to execute a Search Warrant at a house in Arlington Va. The house shows registered to a James Yoo. Links below. Apparently he is a Cyber Security Expert who has worked with CFIUS which is the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States which oversees… pic.twitter.com/MRogHB8DZq — Joshua Reid (@realjoshuareid) December 5, 2023

Anti-government conspiracies

A regard of Yoo’s LinkedIn page included ‘rants’ against the FBI & CIA.

Read James Yoo’s LinkedIn page, ‘#DefundFBI #DefundCIA #DefundNSA PURGE ALL ‘NOC’s! PURGE ALL SPIES! (I) Independent … Happy Birthday America!’

On the LinkedIn page, James Yoo wrote that he had worked as head of global information and physical security at a company in Rochester, New York, and was a senior program manager for a telecommunications company in Reston, Virginia.

He wrote that he was a project lead for a company in Washington, D.C., and claimed he was a systems engineer for a military systems division for a company in Herndon, Virginia.

Most disconcerting were the homeowner’s social media posts.

Reported Heavy: ‘Under his name, the social media page reads, “James’ YouTube Channel UCCZA8Pe1U5fDqdbqJX_eZTA … ‘U.S. is the world’s biggest TERRORIST’ (N.Chomsky, ~2015) … ‘F*ck tha Police’ (Ice Cube w/ NWA) … #PURGE_THEM … Former Head Global Security w/ CFIUS experience.”

The extent of Yoo’s conspiracies and paranoia included the homeowner filing a 163-page federal lawsuit in 2018 against Rochester General Hospital in New York, the local sheriff’s office, his sister and his ex-wife, in addition to others. The suit alleged a conspiracy against him and medical malpractice stemming from his mother’s death a decade earlier.

In the suit, Yoo claimed that his sister and now ex-wife conspired to hospitalize him against his will in 2015—and that 9/11 and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election were somehow related to that conspiracy.

Yoo also posted lengthy rants making accusations against his neighbors, including, ‘her two children are spies and act as buffers; collecting my information; and then delivering to their handlers. This is how the Ruling Class stays anonymous using buffers and handlers to absorb digital ID.’

James Yoo’s LinkedIn page was scrubbed from the net while I had it up and was recording a video about it. pic.twitter.com/H87br1kNEE — Binkley (@freedomactradio) December 5, 2023

Linkldn account removed in real time

He wrote about his neighbors’ weight and added, ‘This is how White people operate and have the luxury of outnumbering all other races by almost 7 to 1 in Merica.’ In addition to their names, the post contains photos of the neighbors. The post was made three days before the house explosion.

Mr Penn said that Arlington Police had not encountered Mr Yoo with the exception of two noise complaints ‘over the past couple years’.

Of note, neighbors described Yoo as a ‘Recluse’ who put aluminum foil over his windows & chased potential house buyers away with a knife.

According to Fox News, Yoo also had a YouTube page that contained ‘silent videos showing court filings from some of his failed lawsuits.’

Dave Sundberg, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington field office, said that James Yoo had contacted the bureau several times over the years making allegations of fraud, but none of the messages resulted in any investigations.

Monday’s blast shook surrounding buildings, with authorities now assisting several families who were preempted from return to their homes.

Yoo’s LInkedIn page has since been taken down.