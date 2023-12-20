Hunter Cameron Villasana charged with manslaughter after drunk driving into homeless women sleeping under bridge. Had attempted to bribe fast food workers on scene with Venmo if they let him leave crime scene.

A Texas teen appeared in court on Monday to face intoxication manslaughter charges after allegedly overshooting his vehicle and crashing into a homeless woman sleeping under a bridge before attempting to bribe witnesses if they would let him leave the scene.

Hunter Cameron Villasana, 17, according to fast food workers who witnessed the attempted hit and run, told cops the teen offering them money on Venmo if they let him go.

They reportedly prevented Villasana from fleeing the crime scene after attempting to take off on foot, according to KHOU.

Police say the drunk driving teen had been speeding in his black Mercedes late Friday night when he hit a curb, ran over the woman, who had been sleeping on the median, under the Katy Freeway before then slamming into a wall.

Villasana is also accused of lying to police, as he reportedly first alleged the woman had been walking in the middle of the street when he hit her.

The homeless woman has not been identified but police said she was a white woman in her 50s. Authorities have asked anyone who might know her to contact them.

Police have asked anyone who might have known her to contact the Houston Police Department.

Deceased homeless woman yet to be identified

The teen was charged with second-degree felony of intoxication manslaughter.

He was released on a $200,000 bond to his parents and ordered to not drive and wear a SCRAM device, an ankle monitor for alcohol.

‘Drunk driving or intoxicated driving is a plague in Harris County,’ prosecutor Matthew Bergeron said.

‘Harris County, please do not drive under the influence, do not drive intoxicated, call a friend, call an Uber, anything to avoid this situation.’

Villasana is due back in court in February.

It remained unclear if the deceased homeless woman had yet to be identified.