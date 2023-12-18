Gor Adamyan four year old boy shot dead in Lancaster, California road rage shooting incident. Suspects described as gang members who chased parents vehicle after accidentally being cut off.

Authorities have identified the 4-year-old boy tragically shot and killed over the weekend in Lancaster, California during a deadly road rage confrontation.

Gor Adamyan was identified as the four year old boy shot dead at the hands of an irate motorist who had suddenly given chase to the boy’s parents’ vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, the four year old boy was sitting in the backseat of his parents car as they headed out to purchase groceries according to LA County Sheriffs Officials.

Suspects have gang affiliations

It was just on 7.30pm, Friday evening when another driver cut them off and then started chasing them.

When the family slowed down on Sierra Highway near East Avenue J, the other driver pulled up alongside their car and started shooting, hitting and killing the four-year-old boy.

Witnesses from nearby businesses rushed to help after gunshots rang out, but tragically, the four-year-old died from his injuries Friday night, who was fatally gunned down ten days before Christmas.

‘It’s unimaginable that this could have been any of our families,’ Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told ABC 7. ‘It could have been any of us.’

‘There is absolutely no excuse for this. It is just domestic terrorism at its worst,’ said Parris according to FOX11.

Parris said the city’s new high-tech crime-fighting system quickly led authorities to the driver and shooter.

‘There was a dash cam that picked up part of the plate, and once we had part of the plate, we could track it, and we tracked it to a hotel.’

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the deadly incident. They have only been identified as a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. The suspects allegedly had gang-affiliations, CBS News reported.

‘I wish they had shot them at the apprehension. Let’s be clear about that. You cannot go into cities and shoot four-year-old children and expect anything resembling due process, and the fact that they got it was unfortunate. I’m not a big proponent of the death penalty. But there are some crimes that require something more than what they’re giving people because it’s getting worse,’ said Parris.

Parris emphasized that crimes like these will not be tolerated.

‘We’re going to make Lancaster a place where you are absolutely out of your mind to come here and commit a crime because we will catch you,’ said Parris. ‘We’re putting the technology together to do that. And I recognize it grieves me that that is going to result in a loss of privacy that people should have a right to expect. I think they would rather give up their privacy than their lives, certainly the lives of their children.’

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral expenses.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspects and the deadly incident is asked to call 323-890-5500. Those wanting to give tips anonymously can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or 8477.