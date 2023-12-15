: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mom uses tracking app to catch teacher having sex with son

Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld Mecklenburg H.S teacher busted having sex with student after teen’s mom uses tracking app to locate errant son.

A North Carolina mom used a popular but controversial tracking app to catch her son’s high school teaching having sex with the teen in her car, according to reports.

The unidentified parent had installed Life 360 on her son’s device — and grew suspicious after she was alerted to the teen’s absence from rugby practice.

Of intrigue, the app showed the mom’s 18 year old son idling near a local park.

‘What could my son be up to?’

‘What could my son be up to?’

Curious, the mother drove to the location in Mecklenburg only to find her son ‘physically engaged’ with 26-year-old South Mecklenburg High School teacher Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld, according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

After taking several pictures of the educator’s vehicle and license plate, the shocked mother called police to the scene where her son’s science teacher was taken into custody, WSOC reported.

Rumors of the illicit union had also been flying around the school for months prior to the arrest, prompting administrators to question both the teen and his teacher, the district attorney said at Cartaya-Neufeld’s arraignment.

According to WCNC, Neufield was a biology and AP biology teacher for students between ninth and twelfth grade at South Mecklenburg High School.

Cartaya-Neufeld, according to prosecutors had sex with her victim in her car, inside his mother’s home and at her own residence.

Sexual predator

The educator was booked with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher.

She was initially taken to the Mecklenburg County jail late last month but has since made bail.

According to court documents obtained by WBTV, Cartaya-Neufeld and her student victim allegedly engaged in a sexual act at least five times since Oct. 18.

Under North Carolina state law, it is illegal for teachers and students to have sexual relations, unless the teacher is ‘lawfully married to the student.’

A judge ruled for Neufeld to be put on electronic monitoring and have no communication with the 18-year-old student.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victim.