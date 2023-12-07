Rhode Island TV Traffic Judge Frank Caprio of reality TV show, ‘Caught in Providence’ diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, ask for fan’s prayers in emotional plea.

Will you pray for him too? A much beloved Rhode Island traffic judge, known for his unique, caring personality in the courtroom in a recent video asked for fan’s prayers upon revealing he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Judge Frank Caprio, 87, star of the reality TV show ‘Caught in Providence,’ said he wasn’t feeling good around the time of his birthday in November and went for a medical examination.

‘The report was not a good one,’ Caprio said in a video shared earlier this week. ‘I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.’

‘Fully prepared to fight as hard as I can.’

Caprio shared he was doing ok, thanks to the medical treatment he was receiving and was praying their services would help him.

‘I’m being treated by a wonderful team of doctors, both here in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts,’ the Chief Judge Emeritus said. ‘I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me.’

Caprio had served as the chief judge of the municipal court in Providence, Rhode Island until his retirement this year according to the nypost.

Caprio says he is ready for the battle he faces as he begins treatment against the disease.

‘I know this is a long road, and I’m full prepared to fight as hard as I can.’

He requested for his fans to pray for him during his treatment.

Will the universe return the favor and compassion?

‘I ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe in addition to the medical treatment that I am receiving is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this.’

‘Just knowing that you were keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me. So thank you for all your past messages. Thank you for your loving support. And please remember, just a small prayer, I’d really appreciate it.’

After speaking, the camera jumps to Caprio with his head hung down, resting on his two fists, seemingly praying as the video and music fade out.

Caprio’s video has received thousands of comments, many from supporters offering their own thoughts and prayers to the Rhode Island native.

‘Praying for your healing Judge. You will come thru this!’ one Facebook user wrote.

‘You are the epitome of God’s love here on earth. May God bless you with many many more years with your family,’ another added.

Some of Caprio’s famous moments are based on the judge’s compassion for the misfortunate people who land in his courtroom.

One video featured a 96-year-old man, charged with speeding in a school zone while taking his 63-year-old son with cancer to a doctor’s visit.

Caprio dismissed the case, as he sent the man out with well wishes for the two of them.