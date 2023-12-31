Hispanic man, 67 with Alzheimers beaten senseless getting into wrong car by...

Florentino Hurtado, Houston senior with Alzheimer’s beaten viciously by Trayvon Lockridge and Deroderic Stephens after attempting to get into wrong vehicle.

Two Texas men have been accused of savagely beating a 67 year old Hispanic man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a Houston parking lot after he tried to get in the wrong car.

Florentino Hurtado and his wife went to a local meat market on Saturday. Hurtado, who has been struggling with the dementia disease for the past two years, stayed in the car while his wife went inside the store, according to ABC13.

Surveillance footage shows Hurtado at some point getting out of the car, with the disoriented man pulling on the door handle of the ‘wrong car’ as he sought to get back in. The car door was locked as Hurtado continued to attempt to gain entry into the ‘wrong vehicle’.

Attacked cause he didn’t speak English?

Video captures Trayvon Lockridge and Deroderic Stephens, who appeared to own the car, alighting from the automobile and proceeding to brutally beat the elderly man, including stomping on his head and punching him repeatedly.

The two men stole Hurtado’s cellphone before driving off, leaving the elderly dementia sufferer on the ground in the parking lot.

‘My dad, you can see him stumble up and get up, and you could tell he was obviously confused and dazed as well, and he started wandering towards the pawnshop,’ the dementia sufferer’s daughter, Jessica told ABC13.

Hurtado, who weighs less than 100 pounds, suffered a broken cheekbone, a possible traumatic brain injury, a black eye and several cuts that required stitches, following the vicious assault.

Jessica said her father does not speak English, which could have added to the confusion or as some wonder, the added bonus incitement to attack…

‘It’s hard to watch (the surveillance video), to see someone have that aggression towards somebody and the fact that it’s our dad,’ the daughter said. ‘He didn’t deserve it.’

‘A simple push, a simple ‘Go away,’ she added. ‘My dad would have walked away.’

No priors and career criminal face charges

Lockridge and Stephens were tracked down by police and each charged with aggravated robbery over 65 upon their arrest.

Hurtado had a brief moment of clarity about the attack in the hospital, but has since not been able to recall how he was injured.

‘I understand my dad made a horrible mistake, but he didn’t deserve what that person did to him, so it’s been very hard,’ Jessica said. ‘I think anyone who understands the people who deal with Alzheimer’s or just older people, everyone gets confused.’

Lockridge, 30, who has no priors, had his bond set at $50,000.

Stephens, 37, has five pending cases in addition to his new charge. His bond has not yet been set.