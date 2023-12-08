: About author bio at bottom of article.

El Paso dad leaves starving kids locked in car to go bar...

Fabio Aaron Minchala, El Paso, Texas dad leaves starving kids locked in car to go bar hopping. Father had finalized divorce from children’s mother two days before.

Probably not the father of the year. A Texas dad was arrested last weekend for allegedly leaving his ‘starving’ children locked in a car to go bar-hopping nearby, local cops said.

Fabio Aaron Minchala was taken into custody on Saturday night after witnesses discovered his two children – ages two and six – alone in a locked vehicle after the siblings were seen honking the car horn, CBS4 reported, citing El Paso authorities.

When fire crews opened the car, the children told the firefighters they were hungry, cops said.

But where was dear dad?

Officers with the El Paso Police Department were eventually able to locate the children’s father at the nearby Ditzy Duck Bar, where the parent told cops that he was aware his children were in the car and was planning to return soon, CBS4 said.

But how soon?

During questioning, police observed the father slurring his words, allegedly reeking of alcohol, while all along unable to maintain his balance.

Bartenders from two other local watering holes later told cops that Minchala had been removed from their establishments after he became intoxicated and aggressive.

Define intoxxicateddd…? ‘One more for theee rooad plzee…’

And then there was the backstory.

Minchala filed for divorce from his wife of four years – the mother of his younger child – in September, KTSM reported.

The divorce was finalized on Thursday, two days before Minchala’s alleged drinking binge.

Minchala was charged with two counts of child abandonment with attempt to return, and was released Tuesday on $15,000 bond.

It remained unclear if the father continued to retain custody of the children.