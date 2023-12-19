Derica Wiggins Tennessee woman sets bed on fire as ex boyfriend & new girlfriend & baby slept under comforter. Former love interest faces slew of charges. A sobering examination of domestic abuse and stalking against men by women.

Love doesn’t live here anymore… A Tennessee woman has been arrested, several months after she allegedly tried to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s bed while he, his new girlfriend, and her baby slept.

Derica B. Wiggins, 20, was taken into custody on Friday and charged in connection with the alleged attack.

Wiggins was charged with one count each of aggravated arson, setting fire to another’s personal property, and reckless burning, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.

Security film from doorbell shows suspect entering and soon after exiting ex boyfriend residence on night of attempted arson

A copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by WREG-TV, described police and firefighters responding on the night of March 1, 2023 to an emergency 911 call regarding a fire at a residence located in the 6100 block of Park Grove. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said that the fire had been put out quickly after it started. The report stated the man, woman, and baby all being able to escape unharmed.

The three victims’ identities were not publicly divulged by authorities.

During police questioning, the female victim reportedly said that she woke up hearing what she believed to be the sound of someone trying to light a lighter outside of the bedroom where she was sleeping with her new boyfriend and baby. She also noted that she could see what appeared to be someone looking into the bedroom through a crack in the door, but assumed it was one of her boyfriend’s siblings and went back to sleep.

A short while later, she awoke to find that the comforter covering all three being on fire.

The boyfriend told police that he woke up to the flaming comforter and was able to extinguish the flames. He then left the bedroom and found Wiggins in the driveway where the two got into a confrontation, Law & Crime reported.

Police also reviewed security footage from a Ring doorbell showing a woman who appeared to be Wiggins entering the residence and then leaving a short time later on the night of the fire.

While none of the victims were injured in the blaze, authorities stated the inside of the bedroom showing signs of smoke damage along with the comforter being significantly burned.

Wiggins remains held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

General domestic violence statistics